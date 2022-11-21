Thai Woman Elopes With Lover After Robbing Husband's Lottery Money

A Thai man has been left with no money after his wife eloped with her lover and the 6 million baht that her husband won in a lottery.

Manit, a resident of the Isaan province of Roi Et, won the lottery worth 6 million baht on November 1. He received 5,970,000 baht in his bank account after tax deduction. He then transferred the winnings to his wife’s bank account.

The 49-year-old, however, lost all his money after his 45-year-old wife, Angkanarat, decided to take it all and elope with her boyfriend to start a new life elsewhere. The stunned husband registered his complaint with the police and revealed to them that he had been married to his wife for 26 years and they had 3 children together.

Manit added that everything had been okay between the couple, and they had decided to donate 1 million baht to a temple and invited some friends and family to take part in the donation ceremony. During the ceremony, Manit spotted a stranger who Angkanarat posed as her relative. It turned out that the stranger was none other than Angkanarat’s lover who she eloped with.

The couple’s son revealed that he knew about her mother’s affair and contacted her soon after she ran off. He discovered that she had moved to Nong Kai, about 268 kilometres away from her previous home in Roi Et, and travelled over four hours by car.

The son added that since the conversation, he has been unable to contact his mother as she has turned her mobile phone off.

The police regretfully informed Manit that they can do nothing to retrieve his money as the bank account belongs to Angkanarat and as he had authorised the transaction himself, the police can’t revoke it. Moreover, Angkanarat and Manit never signed any marriage papers and hence they were not officially a married couple. This made the situation look like Manit gifted the money to Angkanarat.

The police recommended Manit and his family contact Angkanarat and try to persuade her to return the money.

