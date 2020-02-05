Thai Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy at 35,000ft on Flight Over Indian Airspace

While the birth of a child is always special, a woman from Thailand had the most dramatic and film-like experience after she gave birth to a newborn in mid air, 35,000 feet above ground.

A 22-year-old Thai woman was 36-weeks pregnant had been flying from on the Boeing 777 from Doha to Bangkok when she went into labour. According to a report in The Telegraph, the woman had to deliver in mid-air on the Qatar Airways with the help of five air-hostesses who assisted in the delivery.

The flight was flying over Indian airspace and after the birth of the baby - a boy - the pilot decided to divert the aircraft and make an emergency landing at Kolkata.

The new born was taken to the city's Charnock hospital upon landing. However, whether the baby can get a birth certificate from the hospital remains to be seen since it was born on an aircraft. According to the report, the girl was a Thai national while the father of the child was from Oman.

A hospital official told The Telegraph, "We have written to the Thailand consulate and the chief medical officer of health, North 24-Parganas, about whether we can issue a birth certificate to the boy and are waiting for their replies".

Qatar Airways took to Twitter to share the news and even shared a joke to congratulate the infants' entry to the world.

Delighted to welcome a new member on the flight last night. We'll be waiting for the baby's call in 20 years time to join us in the flight deck. ➡️‍✈️ https://t.co/SXbotRLy1U — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 4, 2020

Mid-air births are a rare phenomenon with only one in 26 million fliers having deliveries onboard. Called sky-borns, these infants require paperwork that is specific to the country in whose air space they were born for getting a birth certificate. The rules may differ from country to country. In the United States, for example, babies born in air over US airspace are automatically granted a birth certificate.

This is also not the first time that such an incident has taken place in Kolkata. In 2013, a passenger onboard an Emirates Manila-bound flight on Thursday gave birth to a baby boy mid-air following which the aircraft made an emergency landing at NSC Bose International airport in Kolkata.

