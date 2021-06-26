Thai Woman Sets Ex-lover's Rs 23 Lakh Bike She Gifted Him on Fire to Take Revenge

Developing unkind feelings towards your past lover is perhaps one of the ways to deal with a breakup but what a Thai woman did to her ex-boyfriend was truly taking things on another level. Angry with her boyfriend’s refusal to get back together after break up, this 36-year-old woman named Kanok Wan set his bike on fire to take revenge. She showed up at the school where the ex-lover worked and went straight to the parking area to complete her revenge mission. Wan poured gasoline on the white-colored bike before setting it ablaze. Her act was caught on the CCTV camera of the parking and several clips of it have been shared on various social media platforms now.

Check out the video here:

Though no one was hurt because of the incident, six other vehicles parked nearby were engulfed in the fire before the rescuers arrived to put the blaze out, reported LadBible. The quick action by the firefighters prevented the fire from taking a shape of a bigger accident

Giving details about the incident, the police told that the incident took place on the third floor of the parking building inside Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School. The building was connected to the elementary level wing of the school, however, there was no one present at the time of the incident since the school had been functioning on online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the incident police had begun their investigation and traced down Wan using the clippings of the CCTV camera of the parking building. Wan is currently under arrest and is being interrogated on charges of arson and damaging other people’s property

Police officer Mongkut Thanomjai told that this one million Baht (Rs 23 lakhs) Triumph bike was given to this man as a gift while the two were still together as lovers. However, after their relationship ended on a bitter note, Wan wanted to take revenge on her ex-lover.

