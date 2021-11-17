One of Thailand’s most famous attractions, Maya Bay, thanks to the Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’ which was partly shot there and released in 2000, is set to reopen after three years of closure. The DiCaprio movie was based on a novel by Alex Garland published in 1996. According to a statement by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, the scenic paradise will be open to the public from January 1, 2022. Unlike other tourist destinations which are opening up in recent times after being closed due to the pandemic, this bay had to be forcefully shut owing to overtourism from the film’s popularity. It was closed in 2018 as part of rejuvenation efforts to bring back its beautiful corals. Maya Bay will have strict new regulations to keep overtourism in check this time. The tropical cove is a part of Phi Phi Leh which is located in Krabi province. The bay’s pristine ecosystem which comprised lush greenery and sparkling clear waters, was ruined by tourists who thronged the destination, which even went up to a whopping 5,000 people a day by 2018. Callous tourists who paid no heed to the surroundings littered the place with plastic waste and disturbed marine life. The bay which was once known for its natural serenity, as depicted in the DiCaprio movie, was now an overburdened and destroyed destination.

In June 2018, officials decided to close the cove for four months to revive the ecosystem. By 2019, authorities realised that the damage was too deep that the bay needed more time to recover and extended the closure for two more years. The healing time helped to regrow the corals and blacktip reef sharks began to reappear. Washington Post quoted a statement by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa who said that the bay is now in good condition.

In the new regulations, only 300 people will be allowed at a time with a cap of one hour. Special zones for water sports will be created and the visiting time is now between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Boats are also banned from the bay, in an effort to preserve the coral reefs.

Thailand has now begun to allow entry from 60 foreign countries following months of travel ban amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some tourist destinations in the country still require a ‘covid pass’ to enable entry.

