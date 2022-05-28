Thailand Cafe Selling Drinks in ‘Penis Bags’ Discontinues Due to ‘Sensitive’ Reasons

A cafe in Songkhla, Thailand, stirred quite a buzz when its “packaged” drinks went viral on social media. What can be considered a witty marketing strategy, no matter how juvenile it seems, a café named Chadeen, served drinks in plastic bags shaped like penis at one of its ends.

Take a look:

#NetSnippet | A cafe in Songkhla province, southern #Thailand, has devised a method to attract customers and it appears to be working. Apart from the fact that they serve drinks in bags that resemble a penis, everything about the cafe is completely normal. pic.twitter.com/ncNNlc8d7E — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) May 26, 2022

Pictures of the bags were first shared by the cafe on Facebook, which slowly spread across other social media platforms and brought the café in the public eye. Now, the café has announced that it will be discontinuing the bags shaped like a penis due to “sensitive reasons.”

In a Facebook post, the café apologised to the public for the bags and said that they will no longer be serving their drinks in them. The post translated in English read, “We have to apologise to all customers. We will not sell the (penis) bag anymore. It involves many sensitive issues. Thank you everyone for all your interest and support.”

And now, the plastic bags do not have penis-shaped corner anymore. Look:

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdeenchadeen%2Fphotos%2Fa.665458104870409%2F742661940483358%2F%3Ftype%3D3&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”496″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

The discontinuation came days after the café announced its bizarre and eccentric idea to etch its establishment a bit deeper in the market. The café, which serves fruity sodas, coffee, Thai milk tea, and green tea, advertised their new plastic bags.

The Facebook post was coupled with the caption, “Do not stare at it for too long! You won’t be able to bear it! Please, do not be too serious. Let us have a laugh When you have drinks in hand…everyone will stare at you!” as reported by ANI.

Well, despite the café urging customers to “not be too serious,” it turns out that some did. While many loved the unconventional idea to promote their café, some highlighted the effects the bag’s obscenity can have on various kinds of people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.