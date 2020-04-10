Thailand Hospitals are Using Face Shields to Keep Babies Safe from Coronavirus

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the same is being done by a hospital in Bangkok. Nurses have come up with an innovative mask to protect newborn babies from contracting the coronavirus.

The photographs show the babies swaddled in blankets and a transparent shield covering their face to protect them from COVID-19 infection.

Since the time this disease has been spreading, health experts across the globe have repeatedly advised all pregnant women to be monitored closely.

However, what is not known clearly till now is that if there is a risk of transmission of the virus from the expecting mother to the baby. Till now, there is no proof of this but what can be said for now is that there is a risk of harmful effect from respiratory viral infections post-birth.

Meanwhile, over 16 lakh people have tested positive for the virus and more than 95,0000 people have lost their lives across the world due to the deadly COVID-19 disease.