Thailand Lawmaker Caught Looking at Porn on Phone During Parliament Session

In an embarrassing incident, a Thailand lawmaker was caught looking at pornographic images on his smartphone in the Parliament as the budget was being read out on Wednesday. The MP, Ronnathep Anuwat who represents the Chonburi province for ruling Palang Pracharath Party, was recorded by the reporters sitting in the gallery of the House while he kept scrolling through the images in his phone.

According to reports he kept looking at the explicit images for over 10 minutes and even removed his face mask to take a closer look. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Anuwat was later confronted by the reporters to whom he admitted to looking at the pornographic images. He justified the act saying that he was receiving the unsolicited images on messaging app Line from a woman who was asking him for help and money.

Anuwat told the reporters that he took a closer look at the images to ensure that the woman was not in any danger who was allegedly being harassed by gangsters who had forced her to take the pictures. However, he realsied that the woman wanted money and he deleted the pictures from his phone.

The government officials have sought an explanation from Anuwat, but said that no action could be taken against him as none of the members of the parliament had filed a complaint against him. House speaker Chuan Leekpai maintained that it was a personal matter and should not be mixed with the duties of the lawmaker.

Earlier, a government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a regular virtual session. According to reports, the incident came to light as the official, Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on.

Footage shows that the person had sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on. Before engaging in the actual act, Estil approached the device in what appeared to be an attempt to turn off the camera.