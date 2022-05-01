Thailand Man Glides on Water Effortlessly after Coming Down a Slide | WATCH

In order to make fun rides even more enjoyable, one is required to tweak the conventional ways of doing it. And, a person in a Thailand resort seems to have done exactly that. An amusing video has been making its way around the internet which shows a guest in a water park sliding through the water and crossing the whole pool doing that.

The clip, shared by NowThis on Twitter, has since gone viral leaving people puzzled that how the person pulled it off.

A guest at a resort in Thailand came down the waterslide so fast he actually skimmed across the entire surface of the pool and out of the water altogether 😯 pic.twitter.com/rOe5K6Cii2— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 28, 2022

Initially, the video seems to be of a normal water park where people are sliding on the rides and having fun. But, soon a person comes with his skimboard to amaze everyone. He comes down the water slide with significant speed and enters the pool. However, instead of going into the water, he glides on the surface and skims across the entire pool.

The person, with his skills, manages to reach the other side of the pool and lands outside it with nothing breaking his speed. Have a look at the video here.

The low-key stunt was captured in a resort in Thailand’s Phetchabun Province which not only amazed the guests there but also the 35,500 viewers of the video. While some Twitter users wondered how the guy skimmed through the water, one chimed in to explain.

The user highlighted that the man made use of a skimboard that reduced the drag and helped him reach the other side.

He was on a float or skim board which is why he skimmed across the water to the other side… no significant drag to slow him down.— Chris Kendell (@ChrisKendell) April 28, 2022

For this user, the sight was brilliant and he wished he could witness it himself.

Brilliant !Wish I was there to see that, would have shook his hand, lol— LannaMick (@lanna_mick) April 28, 2022

Another was surprised to see how effortlessly the man glided on the water surface and said “Dude must be aerodynamic.”

Dude must be aerodynamic.— CJT (@CJThomp13651142) April 28, 2022

But, for this user, the stunt was quite “dangerous" and the ride needed some redesigning to make it safer.

Dangerous…I think they need to redesign their 'fun ride'.— Janet Fagan (@1careersuccess) April 28, 2022

If you think that was something impressive, then wait until you see this video below.

While the man in Thailand used a board to facilitate his stunt, here a person can be seen doing that by using just his body.

