Thailand Man Left Penniless After Wife Runs Off With Lover and His Rs 1.3 Crore Lottery Prize

The luckiest time frame of a man’s life in Thailand turned into a big nightmare after his wife took his lottery money and ran off with her lover. According to a report by Daily Star, the Thailand man, who is identified to be Manit, has been married to her wife for 26 long years. It was recently that he ended up hitting the jackpot by winning a whopping 6 million baht (approximately Rs. 1.3 crore) in a lottery. Reportedly, the man planned to donate a portion of the lottery money to a temple and also hold a grand ceremony to share a portion with his family members.

But things took an unfortunate turn when he spotted an unknown man during the ceremony. When he approached his wife Angkanarat to enquire who he was, the latter assured him that he was one of her relatives. Seemingly, it was just after the ceremony ended that Angkanarat took off with the stranger along with the cash. The Thailand man filed a police complaint to seek help but it was of no use. Reportedly, Manit and Angkanarat never signed an official wedding certificate together, despite staying married for 26 years and sharing three children together.

Manit, who was absolutely shocked by his wife’s actions, claims that he was completely oblivious to any problems that he had in his marriage. However, Manit’s son wasn’t completely unaware of the issue. If the report is to be believed, he knew about his mom’s affair and also made an attempt to contact her. Having spoken to her initially via phone call, the son has been not able to make any contact with his mother since. Officials claim that they can’t do anything to help the Thailand man as it appears that he voluntarily gifted the money to his partner. They said the only way to retrieve the money back is trying to persuade his wife to return it.

The report suggests that there isn’t any legal way to reclaim the lottery money, hence a heartbroken and penniless Manit took help from the local Thai media to make contact with his wife.

