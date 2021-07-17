Thailand: Man’s Penis Gets Stuck In A Padlock, Freed By Doctor After Two Weeks

In an extremely bizarre case from Bangkok, Thailand, a 38-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital after his penis got stuck in the hole of a lock. After two weeks of silently bearing pain, he finally alerted his mother about the incident, after which she took him to the hospital where the doctors finally relieved him of his condition. But by then it was too late and his penis is said to have disfigured forever.

The young man, whose name has been withheld, is still single and living with his mother. According to his mother, who brought him to the hospital, her son was frustrated at his singlehood and was using the lock to masturbate. In fact, this is not the first time he had engaged in such an act. However, this time it went horribly wrong, and his genitals got stuck in the lock. Although the man did not reveal his condition to anyone out of shame, his private parts caught an infection after being trapped in the lock for two weeks.

According to hospital sources, the doctors had to cut the lock by means of an electric cutter, after which the organ was freed. The surgery lasted for about half an hour. However, the organ seemed to have been badly mutilated and would probably remain in such a disfigured and dysfunctional condition for the rest of the man’s life.

The young man is under treatment for infection. Doctors say that he is still in pain, although the painkillers administered to him after the surgery would relieve the pain gradually.

