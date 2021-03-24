A morbidly obese monkey chained to a market stall in Bangkok, Thailand is being killed with kindness, courtesy the sugary and greasy junk food fed to it by passersby on a daily basis. The three-year-old primate named ‘Godzilla’ due to its size is now drawing comparisons with the late Uncle Fatty, a long-tailed macaque, who is believed to have died by overeating.

According to the DailyMail report, Godzilla was seen earlier this month in the Min Buri district of Bangkok. The chunky male monkey is a big draw at a market stall where visitors attempt to feed it. A video that has been doing rounds on social media shows Godzilla tied to the stall. Wearing a tight-fitted t-shirt, the monkey was biting on a water bottle and it pushed away visitors’ hands when they try to pet him.

Wild monkeys such as gibbons, macaques, langurs and loris roam free in many parts of Thailand and are popular with tourists. Most of the common ones are macaques and typically weigh around 9kg. Whereas, Godzilla now weighs more than 20 kilograms and is sadly echoing the same fate of the late ‘Uncle Fatty,’ who weighed more than 25 kilograms after gorging on junk food from passersby in Thailand in 2017.

The report also cited that Godzilla was adopted by a shopkeeper named Manop. She had adopted the macaque when he was abandoned by a previous owner. Shefeeds the monkey and treats him well,but has failed to keep his weight under control. Godzilla exercises every morning but for some reason, he still remains obese, Manop added.

The video has been shared by Daily Mail:

He also does not like to be touched or petted by strangers and behave wildly if he doesn’t like the person. “A lot of people give Godzilla food but he only eats from people he likes. He’s very fussy and can get angry if he doesn’t like the person,"she added.