Thailand Monkeys Fight, Enter Peoples' Houses Due To Shortage of Food

The novel coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, with almost every country taking huge health as well as economic hit. And while many countries are recovering from the damages the pandemic caused to the economy, they are still faced with several issues. Countries were forced into lockdown for several months which also resulted in unemployment touching new highs. Thailand, a country that depends hugely on tourism, has opened itself to tourists but there are few takers and that’s not the only problem there.

Facing the shortage of food, the gangs of monkeys have started entering homes in search of food and creating a mess. Not just that, they are also attacking people in the streets and snatching their food items. Residents also complain that the animals come in large numbers and they are now helpless.

Last month, an unusual gang war was witnessed in the streets of Thailand’s Lopburi when two groups of monkeys came face to face. Hundreds of monkeys filled the street near a traffic junction in a matter of minutes. They clashed with each other over food. Their fight brought the traffic to a halt. Several monkeys were injured after the incident. The incident was also caught on camera and later shared on social media.

Earlier, tourists who used to come to the country to spend quality time would feed these monkeys too. However, restrictions in mid-April-May forced the locals to remain indoors and these monkeys have been facing a shortage of food since then.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted, the country is facing a shortage of tourists, causing disruptions in the economy. Local people, who used to feed these monkeys, reportedly find it hard to manage their bread and butter and hence they are unable to feed the animals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here