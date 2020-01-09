Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thai Shoppers Come up With Bizarre Ideas to Deal With Plastic Ban in the Country

People have been using bizarre and quirky carriers and containers to make purchases in Thailand markets.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Thai Shoppers Come up With Bizarre Ideas to Deal With Plastic Ban in the Country
Image credits: @sihamese / Twitter | เรน ทหารม้าโยโกฮาม่า / Facebook.

After a ban on the use of plastic in Thailand, people have been using bizarre and quirky carriers/containers to make purchases in markets, turning several heads on social media and offline alike.

While one photo showed a woman using a flower vase to fill her groceries, a man could be seen using a wheelbarrow in a shop to stuff his shopped items in another snap.

The user, in a now-viral tweet, wrote:

"Thailand started 2020 with a major plastic bag ban. So now Thais have made it a trend to put their shoppings in random things & I'm living for it. LMFAO."

But it did not stop at that.

Twitter responded to the tweet with more images of Thai shoppers dealing with the plastic ban in their unique, hilarious ways.

