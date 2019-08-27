'Thank God Not My Geo Teacher': Anand Mahindra Trolls Imran Khan for Japan-France Mix Up

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra trolled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday over his knowledge of history and geography.

The business tycoon took to Twitter and posted a video of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's major gaffe during his visit to Tehran earlier this year. Anand Mahindra posted the video and captioned it with, "Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my history or geography teacher."

Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher... pic.twitter.com/cIGxX0UdSh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2019

In the video from a joint press conference convened by Imran Khan along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan misspoke and delved into great detail about ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.' But it didn't stop at one gaffe. He kept talking about the 'border of Germany and Japan' in great detail.

In the video, the Pakistan Prime Minister can be heard saying, "The more trade you have with each other, your ties automatically become stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War they decided that...on the border, on the border region of Germany and Japan, to have joint industries. So now there is no question of them ever having bad relations because their economic interests are tied together."

Imran Khan can be seen really harping on the 'border' and the 'border region' these two countries share. The video also shows a series of confused delegates, puzzled at this newly revealed geographic boundary by Imran Khan.

Japan and Germany are quite far away from each other. Japan is also an island country, and doesn't really share its borders with any other countries. According to Google Maps, the fastest way to get from Germany to Japan or vice versa is a flight that takes 1 entire day and 22 hours.

Twitter had the best reactions to Imran Khan gaffe video and some users even shared more hilarious videos on the thread.

I am admitted to hospital now after seeing your post. — Praveen (@Praveen84393811) August 25, 2019

Please see this .....Master of U Turn pic.twitter.com/wyf6bGt1iy — S S Singh (@Singh2639) August 25, 2019

"Germany and Japan" - history teachers after hearing this pic.twitter.com/bRv3SVA3SS — Sasti (@Sastitweet) August 25, 2019

The distance between these countries=stupidity of Imran khan pic.twitter.com/G3sfd8kIFh — Mayur magadalwar (@Imma7ur) August 25, 2019

Sir, if you see closely they share boundaries if the map is folded round. — Rohit Singh (@i_mrohitsingh) August 25, 2019

Boarder region of Germany and Japan .. LoL @ImranKhanPTI @pid_gov @pakistan — for your reference — yaar @ImranKhanPTI who taught you the geography pic.twitter.com/wamzhBuGqR — Ravindar Varakala (@ravivarakala) August 25, 2019

The video clip was also shared by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in April this year, in which he also criticised Khan over his lack of knowledge in geography.

"Our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happens when University of Oxford let people in just because they can play cricket," wrote Zardari.

However, fans of the former cricketer such as Indian film director Pritish Nandy had a word in Khan's defense: