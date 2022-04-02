'Thank Jeff Bezos for Space Trips': Amazon Labour Union Founder Has an Iconic Message

The union at one of Amazon’s warehouses in New York tasted a victory on April 1 that could bring about seismic shifts in the US labour movement. Led by Christian Smalls, the union won an election in Staten Island, reports Bloomberg Quint. Only two years ago, Amazon.com Inc.’s general counsel had termed fired employee and labour activist Smalls in these terms: “(not) smart or articulate". After the Staten Island victory, Smalls’ celebratory remark went viral on social media as a symbol of the win. He said, “We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because while he was up there we were signing people up." Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wealth and trips to space have been repeatedly coming under fire from the general public of late. Smalls’ Amazon Labor Union has won the election at just one warehouse, and the company will reportedly contest the outcome fiercely. Social media users, however, seem to think that it’s quite the beginning for Smalls.

I’m sorry but ‘I’d like to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because while he was up there we were organising a union’ has got to be the hardest hitting line in history— Matthew🌹 (@MatticusFinch10) April 2, 2022

"We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space"💀 pic.twitter.com/vhjTOg1AVf— Zeeshan Aleem (@ZeeshanAleem) April 1, 2022

Best quote of the week -possibly the year: “We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space,” (Chris) Smalls said, “because when he was up there, we were signing people up.” Welcome, and power to you, Amazon Labour Union. ✊🏼— Alessandra Mezzadri (@FeministOnMarx) April 2, 2022

“we want to thank Jeff bezos for going to space” is the best and coolest thing you can say right after successfully voting on a union at Amazon lmao that rules— Marl Karx (@veryangryonline) April 1, 2022

.@jordanzakarin: "Do you have a message for Jeff Bezos?"@Shut_DownAmazon: "We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because when he was up there, we were signing people up." pic.twitter.com/6llV2VyQlu— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 1, 2022

Recently, US Senator Bernie Sanders slammed American billionaires in a recent speech, stating, “Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken". His speech soon went viral on social media, with many users joining him in his decrial of billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson- their space trips, superyachts and mansions- even as others disagreed with him as to what constitutes an oligarchy. Branson, it is to be noted, is an English billionaire. “Multi-billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space. They are buying $500 million superyachts," Bernie said in his speech.

