2-min read

Thank U, Next Year: Here's What Ariana Grande Did Instead of Attending the Grammys

Ariana Grande didn't go to the Grammys over a dispute with the producers. However, she celebrated the music night in an even better way.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 12, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
Thank U, Next Year: Here's What Ariana Grande Did Instead of Attending the Grammys
Ariana Grande didn't go to the Grammys over a dispute with the producers. However, she celebrated the music night in an even better way.
Ariana Grande has become somewhat of a pop-culture icon at present for the kind of music she makes - music that tells you to put yourself first, and definitely not to waste your time on a boy who won't text you back.

However, while a lot of the similar kind of music is just 'revenge' music, Grande's has a unique trait attached to it - they do it with wit and humor, and listening to it a few times over may just convince you that even if you're single, you should "break up with your girlfriend."

This aspect of her music also is present in her personality trait, and Grande on Twitter has had several 'take-downs' and been one of the few celebrities who don't mind being seen on the negative side of Twitter. And she continued being this bad-ass when it came to this year's Grammys as well.

Ariana Grande had pulled out of Grammys performance after disagreements with producers over which songs she would perform. Grande felt "insulted" when producers initially refused to allow her to perform her current single and chart-topping song, 7 Rings.

And while anyone would see this as a simple disagreement and leave it at that, Grande just dealt with it in her own way.

She didn't show up, but she had her own version of the Grammys at home, complete in her gown from Alfredo Flores.













Her celebration also featured her dog!

View this post on Instagram

just a surfin boy @zacposen

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on



And she even won an award!



It's increasingly obvious from this that Grande lives by the kind of music she makes. Thank u, next year, Grammys.

