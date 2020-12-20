'Thank You, 2020': Pakistani Twitter Had a Ball During India's Humiliating Collapse Against Australia

The banter and rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricket fans on social media go a long way but India's abject surrender to Australia at the Adelaide Oval on day three of the first Test was celebrated by our neighbours like never before.

Saturday saw scenes of absolute massacre after Team India collapsed like a house of cards as none of the visiting batsmen could even manage a score in double digits. The highest individual score of 9 came from the bat of Mayank Agarwal as hopes and dreams of every Indian fan were crushed after the bloodbath at the display.

The loss hurt even more as India entered day 3 with an upper hand over the Aussies but Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ensured that the visiting side were reduced to their lowest-ever score in white uniform. India that boasts the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara were bundled out for a paltry 36/9.

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," a tweet by Virender Sehwag perhaps summed up the Black Saturday.

Watching the match in disbelief were the angered Indian fans who trolled Kohli's squad with never-ending memes, jibes, and mockery online. Not far behind were our neighbours from Pakistan who rejoiced at the fact that India were humiliated on the cricket field-- something that turned into top Twitter trend namely #36AllOut in their country.

Pic 1: Indian Team in India Pic 2: Indian Team in Australia #AUSAvIND #36AllOut pic.twitter.com/4ftd1tAJZM — farjan (@janibaba822) December 19, 2020

Is Stadium par pakistan ky bowler na Century mari thi jahan Indian team 36 pr All OUT ho gai#36AllOut pic.twitter.com/g4k9neaLGq — Syed ALi Rizvi (@SyedALiRizvi111) December 19, 2020

Thanks God the bad performance tag is now removed from Pakistan and India really earned a good record of all time #36AllOut — (@asadnust) December 19, 2020

#36AllOut Dear team Pakistan..! We have a simple request, plz do well against New-Zealand because We are trolling Indians and if you did the same we will stop using Twitter.. #AUSvIND @TheRealPCB — Ansar Ahmad (@MAnsarAhmad) December 19, 2020

What india 36 all out HahahhaThank you year 2020Love from pakistan#AUSvIND #36AllOut#india — Niaz Shabbir (@NeyazShabbir) December 19, 2020

Is k pichy Pakistan ka hath hai.. Indian media#36AllOut pic.twitter.com/Ii9kNhrXVY — Bint-e-hawa✨ (@komalnaz123) December 19, 2020

Pakistan's Test record in Australia, N Zealand, S Africa & England:Played 141Won 29Lost 70Drawn 42Win/Loss ratio 0.414India's Test record in Australia, N Zealand, S Africa & England:Played 156Won 22Lost 84Drawn 50Win/Loss ratio 0.261#IndianCricketTeam#36AllOut — Shahzain Khan (@shahzainy2) December 20, 2020

As you seen INDIA held a record today for Lowest Total in Test where PAKISTAN is not on that list.#36AllOut pic.twitter.com/X83Q33sYTq — Hasnayn khan (@iamhsnyn) December 19, 2020

"Very hard to put those feelings into words. We had a lead of 60-odd coming and just collapsed. When you work hard for two days and put yourself in a strong position and then an hour puts you in a position where it's literally impossible to win," skipper Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"I think we should have showed a little more intent today. They (Australians) bowled in similar kind of areas in the first innings as well but probably our mindset was to score runs."

After a sensational three odd hours of play, the home team beat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.