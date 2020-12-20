News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»'Thank You, 2020': Pakistani Twitter Had a Ball During India's Humiliating Collapse Against Australia
3-MIN READ

'Thank You, 2020': Pakistani Twitter Had a Ball During India's Humiliating Collapse Against Australia

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

On Saturday, India registered their lowest Test score of 36/9 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval and Pakistani fans who witnessed the Indian batting collapse couldn't have asked for more.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The banter and rivalry between Indian and Pakistani cricket fans on social media go a long way but India's abject surrender to Australia at the Adelaide Oval on day three of the first Test was celebrated by our neighbours like never before.

Saturday saw scenes of absolute massacre after Team India collapsed like a house of cards as none of the visiting batsmen could even manage a score in double digits. The highest individual score of 9 came from the bat of Mayank Agarwal as hopes and dreams of every Indian fan were crushed after the bloodbath at the display.

The loss hurt even more as India entered day 3 with an upper hand over the Aussies but Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ensured that the visiting side were reduced to their lowest-ever score in white uniform. India that boasts the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara were bundled out for a paltry 36/9.

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," a tweet by Virender Sehwag perhaps summed up the Black Saturday.

Watching the match in disbelief were the angered Indian fans who trolled Kohli's squad with never-ending memes, jibes, and mockery online. Not far behind were our neighbours from Pakistan who rejoiced at the fact that India were humiliated on the cricket field-- something that turned into top Twitter trend namely #36AllOut in their country.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Receives Hate on Twitter Again as Virat Kohli and Co. Lose Adelaide Test

"Very hard to put those feelings into words. We had a lead of 60-odd coming and just collapsed. When you work hard for two days and put yourself in a strong position and then an hour puts you in a position where it's literally impossible to win," skipper Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"I think we should have showed a little more intent today. They (Australians) bowled in similar kind of areas in the first innings as well but probably our mindset was to score runs."

After a sensational three odd hours of play, the home team beat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.


