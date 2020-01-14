'Thank You': Ben Stokes Pens a Heartfelt Note After Father's Road to Recovery from 'Serious Illness'
'It has been a very tough few weeks for us all with what has happened to my father Ged. He continues to improve day by day, but it's going to be a slow process for him,' English star Ben Stokes wrote on Instagram.
File image of Ben Stoke by Paul ELLIS / AFP.
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes has penned down an emotionally charged 'thank you' message to all the people who "said that my (Stokes') dad is in their prayers" as his father, Ged, treaded the recovery path from illness.
"Just want to share a bit of love back to everyone after all the love we have all received.
"It has been a very tough few weeks for us all with what has happened to my father Ged. He continues to improve day by day, but it's going to be a slow process for him, but he's hard as nails and doesn't like to give in. On behalf of myself and the whole entire Stokes family we would like to say...
...This is to every single person who has taken time to send such lovely messages on social media...every person who has said that my dad is in their prayers...every person who has offered support in different ways. We are so so so grateful.
"Words can't really express what this means to us but we all just want to say a massive Thankyou -- the love has been very much needed and very much appreciated. Regards Stokes fam", Stokes wrote on Instagram.
Stokes' father was admitted in a hospital after suffering from what the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has termed "a serious illness".
Christchurch-based Ged is a former New Zealand rugby league player and is in his early 60s.
Stokes is currently in South Africa preparing for the third Test with the series locked 1-1.
England's World Cup and Ashes hero played a big part in the team winning the second Test after losing the first. The third Test starts on Thursday.
