Thank You, Doctors and Nurses; This Tribute Song By School Children Will Just Melt Your Heart

In late 2019, a new threat was brewing in the world. No it was not a terror attack or an impending war, but a disease known as coronavirus. But only in March did we realise how serious the threat was. As of now nearly 50 lakh people have been affected worldwide and over 320,000 are dead.

The world is in lockdown but there are a specific breed of heroes who are fighting the pandemic on the frontlines. Yes, we are talking of the doctors, nurses and health care workers who are working tirelessly to save lives, sometimes at the risk of their own. Whatever we say or do can never be enough. Their efforts have borne fruit as almost 20 lakh people have recovered.

While no thanks is big enough to match up to the gratitude they deserve, some small gestures go a long way. Take for instances this video by Groove Gully. It is a tribute song by school children from different parts of the world saying Thank You to the doctors and nurses. Singers from Australia, Kenya, India and USA came together in this production to collectively thank those out their saving lives for providing a light in these dark times of despair.

They say a child's soul is innocent so it can see good for what it is. In this song we see the world from their eyes and realise that to them these doctors and nurses are no less than superheroes, because, well, that is what they are. The villain is coronavirus and these heroes are trying to save us from it, even if it means risking everything in the process. The innocence, beauty and the feel of the music and song shall just melt your heart.

Yes, the world is not in a good place now, but together we shall overcome. These kids believe it, those saving lives believe it, so should we.