'Thank You': Drones Light up Madrid Sky to Pay Tribute to Covid-19 Victims

Image tweeted by @coco70fer.

Forty programmed drones with multi-coloured LED lights shone over Madrid creating different forms including a heart and two people, messages of 'hope' and 'thank you' and flags of other countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Madrid city hall lit up the skies with drones on Friday (June 27) as a tribute for COVID-19 victims and for those who have fought the virus in Spain.

Forty programmed drones with multi-coloured LED lights shone over Madrid creating different forms including a heart and two people, messages of 'hope' and 'thank you' and flags of other countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The location of the performance remained a secret until it took place to avoid crowds and a large gathering, Madrid local government said.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries from COVID-19, with more than 28,000 deaths officially reported and nearly 250,000 cases of the virus so far.

Videos and photos from the event soon viral on social media platforms.

(With Reuters inputs)

