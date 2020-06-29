'Thank You': Drones Light up Madrid Sky to Pay Tribute to Covid-19 Victims

Madrid city hall lit up the skies with drones on Friday (June 27) as a tribute for COVID-19 victims and for those who have fought the virus in Spain.
Forty programmed drones with multi-coloured LED lights shone over Madrid creating different forms including a heart and two people, messages of 'hope' and 'thank you' and flags of other countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The location of the performance remained a secret until it took place to avoid crowds and a large gathering, Madrid local government said.
Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries from COVID-19, with more than 28,000 deaths officially reported and nearly 250,000 cases of the virus so far.
Videos and photos from the event soon viral on social media platforms.
Madrid...Drones... pic.twitter.com/d1vrymXpuk— MaHa’ (@MaHa17381622) June 28, 2020
This is incredible.— Paula (@PaulaJR34) June 28, 2020
Drones light up over Madrid to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19. https://t.co/DXsVj6jSkq
Drones solidarios iluminan el cielo de Madrid en homenaje a las víctimas de la COVID-19.https://t.co/meByblM6wO pic.twitter.com/fmqRZXWPlG— Madrid Cultura (@Madrid_Cultura) June 29, 2020
La empresa @Umilesgroup realizó anoche la primera coreografía solidaria de drones en Madrid en un acto de homenaje a las víctimas de la pandemia. Un bonito espectáculo de luces de drones que dieron luz a Madrid Río https://t.co/FvatAyWv66— Las Mañanas KISS (@lasmananaskiss) June 29, 2020
Homenaje a víctimas del Covid en Madrid, con drones... pic.twitter.com/3Tug4k7XSg— TERE (@TEREOSSANDON) June 28, 2020
Espectáculo con drones #Madrid ❤ pic.twitter.com/k0TGANIcdX— Coco (@coco70fer) June 27, 2020
Madrid homenajeando a todos los afectados de la pandemia, enviando un mensaje a través el cielo con drones, muy emotivos pic.twitter.com/Rm9YXD2QsL— Manuel Diaz (@ManuelD90679977) June 27, 2020
(With Reuters inputs)