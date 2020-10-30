'Thank You for Doing Your Part': Actor Paul Rudd Gives Cookies in Rain to US Voters in Brooklyn

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd is being hailed for his kind gesture of handing out cookies to voters who were waiting in a queue in Brooklyn to cast their votes ahead of US Election 2020.

The Ant-Man actor was filmed handing out the blueberry and cream cookies to early voters standing in New York rain outside a polling centre to cast their ballots.

The video was shared by Guster's drummer, Brian Rosenworcel, who took to Twitter to say, "I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies." In the short clip, Rudd is heard saying, "I want to thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part."

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Paul Rudd gave me a “blueberry ‘n cream” cookie, naturally. What a MENSCH. pic.twitter.com/EWs2oLhCeQ — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Rudd's gesture was hailed by netziens, who wished to be there in Brooklyn as early voters. Many termed it as a "pretty Brooklyn moment".

is he handing out milk bar cookies??!?!?!!!!?! 😍😍😍😍 — chloè f. 🍂👻 (@cocofultonn) October 29, 2020

I've never wanted so badly to live in Brooklyn as I do in this moment. — Solange Deschatres (@SollyD) October 29, 2020

Awesome!! Is this next to Barclays Center? I was going to go there to vote today, can't believe I (maybe) missed Paul Rudd. — Udi S (@UdiSch) October 30, 2020

God bless him. But next time, Choc chip. — Thaddeus Arjuna, Dragonfly lifeguard. (@ThaddeusArjuna) October 30, 2020

I wouldn't normally eat something from somebody I don't know, but I'd definitely eat a cookie from Paul Rudd. — Bret B (@bretrb21) October 29, 2020

This isn't the first instance when Paul Rudd came to light for his social services.

Previously, Rudd featured in a fresh PSA video targeted at his "fellow millennials" urging them to wear masks to control the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old cosplays as a fellow "young person," trying to stay hip and ‘on trend’ to make mask norms seem cool to appeal to.

In the introduction of his coronavirus mask PSA demonstration, he says, “So fam, let’s real talk: Masks, they're totally beast.” Rudd declares while strumming on one of those double-necked guitars, “So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it!”