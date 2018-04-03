English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thank You Google, For Reminding Us to Celebrate Freedom Fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay
A freedom fighter, actor, social activist, art enthusiast, politician and feminist rolled into one.
Image credits: Google
Today, Google is celebrating the 115th birth anniversary of Kamladevi Chattopadhyay with a doodle. Chattopadhyay has donned too many hats-- of a freedom fighter, promoter of art, social activist, actor and a feminist.
Chattopadhyay, a pioneering feminist and socialist who participated in India's freedom struggle, was widely known for persuading Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to participate in civil disobedience movements.
She worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the socio-economic standard of the Indian women. She was also the driving force behind the renaissance of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre in independent India.
Born in Mangalore (now Mangaluru) in 1903 and married at the age of 14, Chattopadhyay was widowed at 16. She married Harindranath Chattopadhyay at the age of 20 and later graduated with a diploma in Sociology in London.
After returning to India, Chattopadhyay joined the freedom movement and became the first woman to run for a legislative seat in India (to the Madras Legislative Assembly).
Google writes, “Chattopadhyay had a career of ‘firsts’ - from being the first woman to run for Legislative office to setting up some of the first national institutions to archive, protect, and promote Indian dance, drama, art, puppetry, music, and handicrafts. She was also one of the few women of her time to propose that women’s rights, religious freedoms, environmental justice, political independence, and civil rights are all interrelated movements.”
Designed by Finland-based artist Parvati Pillai, the doodle depicts Chattopadhyay surrounded by many of the cultural objects and practices she fought to elevate and protect, including the bhangra, the sitar, the sarangi, Kathak dance, Chhau dance, embroidery, basket weaving, and Kathaputli.
Dubbed as the "culture queen of India", she founded or was closely associated with several organisations such as All India Women's Congress, National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Central Cottage Industries Emporium, the Crafts Council of India, Indian Cooperative Union.
Recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama, she passed away on October 29, 1988, at the age of 85.
Here are drafts of the Google doodle.
Also Watch
Chattopadhyay, a pioneering feminist and socialist who participated in India's freedom struggle, was widely known for persuading Mahatma Gandhi to call upon women to participate in civil disobedience movements.
She worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the socio-economic standard of the Indian women. She was also the driving force behind the renaissance of Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre in independent India.
Born in Mangalore (now Mangaluru) in 1903 and married at the age of 14, Chattopadhyay was widowed at 16. She married Harindranath Chattopadhyay at the age of 20 and later graduated with a diploma in Sociology in London.
After returning to India, Chattopadhyay joined the freedom movement and became the first woman to run for a legislative seat in India (to the Madras Legislative Assembly).
Google writes, “Chattopadhyay had a career of ‘firsts’ - from being the first woman to run for Legislative office to setting up some of the first national institutions to archive, protect, and promote Indian dance, drama, art, puppetry, music, and handicrafts. She was also one of the few women of her time to propose that women’s rights, religious freedoms, environmental justice, political independence, and civil rights are all interrelated movements.”
Designed by Finland-based artist Parvati Pillai, the doodle depicts Chattopadhyay surrounded by many of the cultural objects and practices she fought to elevate and protect, including the bhangra, the sitar, the sarangi, Kathak dance, Chhau dance, embroidery, basket weaving, and Kathaputli.
Dubbed as the "culture queen of India", she founded or was closely associated with several organisations such as All India Women's Congress, National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Central Cottage Industries Emporium, the Crafts Council of India, Indian Cooperative Union.
Recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama, she passed away on October 29, 1988, at the age of 85.
Here are drafts of the Google doodle.
Also Watch
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Analysis — Kings XI Punjab — Strengths and Weaknesses
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran Will Now Release On May 4
- TVS Apache RR 310 Prices Hiked by Rs 8000
- Despite Bharat Bandh, Baaghi 2 Races Towards 100 Crore Collection At Box Office