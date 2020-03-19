English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

'Thank You': Internet Heaps Praises on 73-Year-Old Doctor Treating Coronavirus Patients

Image tweeted by @KristinFisher.

The picture shared by his daughter, a journalist, shows the doctor standing in an emergency room of a hospital wearing a face mask.

Doctors and medical staff have emerged as the new soldiers in every country, amid growing cases of coronavirus across the world. Photos of doctors and healthcare professionals at work are regularly doing the rounds on the internet.

One such picture of a septuagenarian emergency room doctor has caught the attention of netizens. The picture shared by his daughter, a journalist, shows the doctor standing in an emergency room of a hospital wearing a face mask.

Sharing the snap on Twitter, the women wrote that her 73-year-old father is an emergency room physician and he loves his job. She said that her dad sent her this picture after she had asked him how he was doing at his work.

The daughter added that she burst into tears after looking at the photo of her father.

The picture has received over 90K likes and over 10K retweets. Apart from this, the photo got flooded with comments in which some people shared their experience.

Talking about her daughter, a user wrote that her daughter is a nurse and when she asked her to quarantine herself, she refused, saying she could never abandon her patients.

Another woman shared a similar experience. She also said that her daughter put her duty first when she asked her to take care of herself in the prevailing situation.

Many people also appreciated the efforts of the 73-year-old doctor.

Medical practitioners across the globe are working selflessly round the clock to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. Despite being at risk of being infected, they are many are performing their duties towards mankind.

COVID-19 has expanded its footprint in over 100 countries and infected over 2 lakh, including over 150 in India, people across the world. The deadly virus has killed over 7,000 people across the globe.

