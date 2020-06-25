'Thank You, Mama': Internet Has Just Found the Most Polite Little Boy on Instagram

Are you ready to meet the most polite and well-behaved kid on the internet? A two-year-old kid thanking everytime he is offered food, has become a sensation on social media. Grey’s claim to fame is his videos posted by his mother, Linda Meeker on TikTok.

The toddler from Washington is melting hearts by uttering three little words over and over again, "Thank you, mama!"

If you haven't stippled on any of his videos smothered with politeness and cuteness on your timeline yet, you are surely missing out something rather adorable.

Linda has lately posted many videos of Grey on Instagram, as she realized many viewers and followers are not available on TikTok.

One of the recent footages, much like others posted before, shows Linda handing over a serving of food to Grey.

And just like always, the chubby-cheeked toddler obliges before he replies, "Thank you, mama," Grey seems to feel inevitably delighted by the idea of sitting down with a meal.

The sweet compilation shared on the video-sharing app shows Grey thanking his mom as he accepts a snack. The post has garnered over 14 million views on TikTok alone.

Linda Meeker told Good Morning America, "I definitely taught him. I think it's very important to be consistent and repetitive. It's the norm for him."

She added that her child probably picked up politeness from his parents, who are also in the habit of expressing gratitude even for small gestures.

Grey is extremely fond of putting on sunscreen, fire trucks, eating olives, and visiting the wild goose who stays in his neighborhood.