BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Thank You, Say Netizens as PM Modi Hails Contribution of Tax Payers in Lockdown Crisis

Thank You, Say Netizens as PM Modi Hails Contribution of Tax Payers in Lockdown Crisis

Modi on Tuesday thanked the tax payers saying that they have fulfilled their obligation by paying the taxes.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Share this:

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of taxpayers in his speech on Tuesday, people took to social media to thank him for acknowledging their contribution. Modi on Tuesday thanked the tax payers saying that they have fulfilled their obligation by paying the taxes.

"You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them."

Here is how some people expressed their gratitude towards the prime minister:

In his speech, PM Modi announced that the government will extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free ration to 80 crore poor till the end of November.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," PM Modi said in an address to the nation.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading