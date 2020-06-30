Thank You, Say Netizens as PM Modi Hails Contribution of Tax Payers in Lockdown Crisis

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of taxpayers in his speech on Tuesday, people took to social media to thank him for acknowledging their contribution. Modi on Tuesday thanked the tax payers saying that they have fulfilled their obligation by paying the taxes.

"You have faithfully filled taxes, fulfilled your obligation, so today the poor of the country is able to cope with such a big crisis. I would like to greet every farmer, every taxpayer of the country very heartily, along with every poor person. I bow to them."

Here is how some people expressed their gratitude towards the prime minister:

When modi ji thanks me for the tax I pay pic.twitter.com/RQuu2ZndKN — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) June 30, 2020

Me an Imandar tax payer after listening Modi Ji's statement thanking taxpayers: #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/HzHcffQXvA — Pratiksha Jha (@JhaPratiksha) June 30, 2020

Thank you Modi ji for acknowledging us tax payers and our contribution in nation building.Must be first Indian leader to acknowledge this in a while.#NarendraModi #bestpmever — DIPANKAR GHOSAL (@Dipankarghosal) June 30, 2020

When Modi Ji thanks me for the tax, I pay #PMModiAddrssTheNation pic.twitter.com/3JEARCUmmO — Satheesh Chinnappan 😷 (@SatheeshKCP) June 30, 2020

That nervous moment when he starts mentioning tax a little too frequently. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 30, 2020

The nation’s farmers and tax payers have kept the kitchen fires of the poor burning. 🙏



- PM Modi — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) June 30, 2020

Finally some important announcement for us, the Honest Tax Payers…….



Hon PM. @narendramodi has thanked us all. 🙏



Keep Paying the Taxes. — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) June 30, 2020

In his speech, PM Modi announced that the government will extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free ration to 80 crore poor till the end of November.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," PM Modi said in an address to the nation.

