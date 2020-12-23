'Thank You': US Neighbourhood Expressing Gratitude to Delivery Driver is All Kinds of Wholesome

This year while COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and brought it to the standstill, there are some people who made our lives a bit easier. The delivery drivers who have been working tirelessly to serve society and provide the essentials at the doorsteps have become saviours in these times.

The residents of Hallsley, Virginia, have expressed their gratitude to a UPS driver named Anthony Gaskins who has delivered thousands of parcels amid the pandemic. The residents wanted the delivery driver to know how grateful they were for his hard work.

According to reports, a resident Patty Friedman and her neighbours organised a mass thank you on December 15 where they stood in a queue ahead of Anthony's arrival and screamed his name. While some of them honked car horns, others rang bells and held posters with ‘Thank you’ written on them. Antony was then presented a gift by his supervisors.

A UPS driver went above-and-beyond this year, delivering nearly 200 packages a day through COVID lockdowns and the flurry of the Holiday season. This week, hundreds of neighbors came out to give him a hero's salute.

One of his neighbours said that Anthony always delivers their packages with a wave and a smile. He added that sometimes Anthony was the only face they see outside during the day, and everyone appreciated his hard work and dedication during the pandemic. Antony delivered almost everything in these days of the Covid-19 pandemic from food and supplied to gifts in the holiday season.

Another neighbour is quoted as saying, "Anthony always smiles, waves, and goes above and beyond to deliver packages with care. He brightens our day, whenever he drops off a package, which is frequently at our house!"

In the photos, Anthony can be seen moved by this gesture of the neighbours and thanked everyone. He is overwhelmed at the appreciation of the community.

The video of this ‘thank you event’ has gone viral on Reddit and many users lauded the delivery driver for his effort.

