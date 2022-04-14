'Thank You, Zach': Why a Syrian Man is Being Hailed By New Yorkers After Subway Attack

A man named Zach Dahhan is being applauded for alerting the police about the subway shooting accused. Zach said that he spotted the suspect in security cameras and alerted the police, reported the New York Times. Currently, he is being deemed as the man of the moment. The shooting incident had left the city in shock and panic. However, Zack’s alertness in spotting the suspect did offer a sense of relief. The office of New York Attorney General, Letitia James shared a video on Twitter, writing, “Thank you for your bravery today, Zack. All of New York is grateful." The video shows Zach saying, “I saw the guys walking in from the security cameras. And I said… Oh, this guy, let me call the police. And we catch".

Thank you for your bravery today, Zack. All of New York is grateful. https://t.co/YPcU1EQO7p — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 13, 2022

In the comments section, he is being praised by the netizens. One person wrote, “Not all hero’s wear capes. THANK YOU Zack (sic)." Another person wrote, “Be like Zack. This is our America."

While speaking to Reuters, Zach narrated his encounter, “He had a bag and was walking on the sidewalk. He put the bag on the street. I saw a lot of people come behind him. I said to the people, ‘Please guys, please keep some space, this guy is going to do something."

Multiple people were shot on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. The city fire department — responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood — said multiple people were shot and undetonated devices were found. Preliminary information indicated a suspect was dressed in a gas mask and orange construction vest, said a law enforcement source. Fire Department commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 10 of the 16 people injured had suffered gunshot wounds.

Mass casualty shootings happen with relative frequency in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

The incident came just a day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, increasing restrictions on so-called “ghost guns", the difficult-to-trace weapons that can be assembled at home.

Lax gun laws and a constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favoured by the majority of Americans.

