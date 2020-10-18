'Thanks For Sharing my Exciting Life': Chennai Man's Self-Written Obituaries go Viral, Netizens React

'Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.’

This quote by John Lennon is what septugenerian Ejji K Umamahesh of Chennai, who passed away on Friday at the age of 72 lived by. Ejji had pre-written his obituary and entrusted it to his family members that is now being widely shared on social media, leaving everyone teary-eyed. The obituary was published in a local newspaper and Ejji had also written a separate note for Facebook. The family published the other note on social media after he passed away.

The heartfelt obituary described its writer as a “congenital sybarite, recycled teenager, rat-race runner (Retd.), whole-time househusband & homemaker, compulsive party host, theatre & movie actor, international car rally driver and organiser, rationalist, humanist, atheist, free-thinker.” The list didn't end there. He also added several other interests he had and added a glint of humour to it where he refused to divulge other 'interests, associations and occupations" because he said "since they are never publicly disclosed"!

Several people, some familiar with him and some not, shared the obituary on social media and praised Ejji for his outlook towards life. Some said how inspired they were from him and others who knew him, wished him a 'party up there'.

It also said that he “lived on his own terms as a religionless citizen of the world on village earth”.

The obituary also had a note for his “friends, enemies, and those-in-between,” and he thanked them for sharing their life with him.

"My party is over, and I hope there is no hangover for those I leave behind. Time is running out for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party. As John Lennon said, 'Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.' Cheers and bye, forever, and please Live. Don't Exist. Ejji." his note said.

Ejji, who was a former car rally driver and also served as the former Deputy Secretary, Formula One, Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit, expressed his lifelong love for cars and racing in the Facebook note he wrote for his obituary. Describing himelf as a vintage vehicle, Ejji wrote the following post.

The obituary also added that Ejji has donated all his "usable organs and body parts for transplantation and the remaining body for anatomical demonstration and research purposes."