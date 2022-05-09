'Thanks For Your Help': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Replies to UK Kid's Letter of Support

Moved by the plight of millions of Ukrainians who are caught in the invasion of their country by Russia, many humanitarian organisations and even schools are stepping in to help. A 12-year-old schoolboy from the UK too was eager to help and decided to send a letter to the President of Ukraine along with the relief supplies for the refugees fleeing to Poland. And to his surprise, the President of the battered country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied to him in a heartwarming gesture. The boy, Thomas Handley, from Durham, UK, studies at Durham Trinity School and Sports College and learned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to a tweet by the UK Department for Education, Thomas wanted to write a letter and express his support for the president of Ukraine.

So, he penned down a note addressing it to “the best president” and sent it with the supplies donated by parents, staff, and classmates for those affected by the war. The department also shared a picture of Thomas’ handwritten letter where a Ukrainian flag can also be seen drawn by him. Surprisingly, Zelenskyy displayed a rare gesture and replied to Thomas’ letter.

Thanking Thomas for his support, the president wrote “We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns.” He further said that Thomas’ kind words in the letter and UK’s support for Ukraine brings a smile “to my face and to many others.”

In another tweet, the department revealed that Thomas’ letter was found by the staff of a refugee centre in Poland who “pledged to forward it on”. Getting a reply from Zelenskyy was not only a surprise for Thomas but for the whole school who wasn’t expecting to hear anything from him.

According to Thomas’ mother Kimberley, he was highly elated after receiving the letter from Zelenskyy and came home waving it in his hands. She added that they will probably frame it and “give it pride of place in our home,” as told to BBC Radio Newcastle.

