English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
The Chicago Food Depository took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.
File photo of former US President Barack Obama. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
While Donald Trump, 45th and present President Of The United States, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for Thanksgiving, his predecessor had a different way to celebrate the American holiday.
Barack Obama surprised volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, where he made an unexpected visit to help the samaritans prepare and pack food that will be distributed to those in need over the course of Thanksgiving.
Wearing a Chicago White Sox cap, and snapping on a pair of latex gloves as he joined the assembly line of food packers, Obama was his cheery self, smiling and cracking jokes with the clearly star-struck volunteers.
The food bank took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.
Obama also shared the video, while thanking the non-profit food bank him for letting him 'crash' their charity event.
The Obama Foundation, the organization set up by Barack and his wife Michelle, also shared some clips from the visit.
Obama was the senator for Illinois before before being elected as POTUS.
Barack Obama surprised volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, where he made an unexpected visit to help the samaritans prepare and pack food that will be distributed to those in need over the course of Thanksgiving.
Wearing a Chicago White Sox cap, and snapping on a pair of latex gloves as he joined the assembly line of food packers, Obama was his cheery self, smiling and cracking jokes with the clearly star-struck volunteers.
The food bank took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.
Thank you to @BarackObama and @ObamaFoundation for joining our volunteers today at the Food Depository. We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County. pic.twitter.com/d6YfBjvJl2— Chicago’s Food Bank (@FoodDepository) November 20, 2018
Obama also shared the video, while thanking the non-profit food bank him for letting him 'crash' their charity event.
Thanks to the Chicago @FoodDepository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! https://t.co/r4QeBeCoT1— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 21, 2018
The Obama Foundation, the organization set up by Barack and his wife Michelle, also shared some clips from the visit.
The Greater Chicago @FoodDepository is a local non-profit organization that provides nourishing food for those in need. This Thanksgiving week, @BarackObama stopped by to give back. pic.twitter.com/I5ce5ypvEG— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) November 21, 2018
Obama was the senator for Illinois before before being elected as POTUS.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Asks Amitabh Bachchan the Secret to Happy Marriage and He Said ‘Sorry’
- Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
- IFFI 2018: All-Male Jury Left Red-faced After Asked About Absence of Women on Panel
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...