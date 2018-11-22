Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer

Thank you to ⁦@BarackObama⁩ and ⁦@ObamaFoundation⁩ for joining our volunteers today at the Food Depository. We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County. pic.twitter.com/d6YfBjvJl2 — Chicago’s Food Bank (@FoodDepository) November 20, 2018

Thanks to the Chicago @FoodDepository team for all you do and to the volunteers who are doing great work and let me crash today. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! https://t.co/r4QeBeCoT1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 21, 2018

The Greater Chicago @FoodDepository is a local non-profit organization that provides nourishing food for those in need. This Thanksgiving week, @BarackObama stopped by to give back. pic.twitter.com/I5ce5ypvEG — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) November 21, 2018

While Donald Trump, 45th and present President Of The United States, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for Thanksgiving, his predecessor had a different way to celebrate the American holiday.Barack Obama surprised volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, where he made an unexpected visit to help the samaritans prepare and pack food that will be distributed to those in need over the course of Thanksgiving.Wearing a Chicago White Sox cap, and snapping on a pair of latex gloves as he joined the assembly line of food packers, Obama was his cheery self, smiling and cracking jokes with the clearly star-struck volunteers.The food bank took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.Obama also shared the video, while thanking the non-profit food bank him for letting him 'crash' their charity event.The Obama Foundation, the organization set up by Barack and his wife Michelle, also shared some clips from the visit.Obama was the senator for Illinois before before being elected as POTUS.