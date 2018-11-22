GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer

The Chicago Food Depository took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
File photo of former US President Barack Obama. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
While Donald Trump, 45th and present President Of The United States, flew to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for Thanksgiving, his predecessor had a different way to celebrate the American holiday.

Barack Obama surprised volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, where he made an unexpected visit to help the samaritans prepare and pack food that will be distributed to those in need over the course of Thanksgiving.

Wearing a Chicago White Sox cap, and snapping on a pair of latex gloves as he joined the assembly line of food packers, Obama was his cheery self, smiling and cracking jokes with the clearly star-struck volunteers.

The food bank took to Twitter to share videos from the visit and to thank the 44th President for swinging by and helping out the community.




Obama also shared the video, while thanking the non-profit food bank him for letting him 'crash' their charity event.




The Obama Foundation, the organization set up by Barack and his wife Michelle, also shared some clips from the visit.




Obama was the senator for Illinois before before being elected as POTUS.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...