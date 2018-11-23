GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thanksgiving Turkey May Have Spent More Time with Press Inside White House Than Press Secretary

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned a 39-pound bird called Peas and its sibling Carrots in a Presidential Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to days of George W Washington.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 9:08 PM IST
The turkey that was pardoned by Donald Trump on the occasion of thanksgiving, 2018 | Credit: Alex Mallin/Twitter)
The White Hose Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders became the butt of all jokes on Friday after it was observed that a turkey that was about to be pardoned by President Donald Trump had spent more time with the press this month than her.

Noting the irony, ABC's White House correspondent Alex Mallin tweeted the following:




On Tuesday, Trump pardoned a 39-pound bird called Peas and its sibling Carrots in a Presidential Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to days of George W Washington.The President also indulged in some satirical banter at the event.




However, before the ceremony, Peas made an appearance in the press-briefing room inside the White House, which brought on Mallin's observation. According to a report in Washington Post, the turkey has spent one minute at the press podium for every 4.6 minutes that Sanders the White House Press Secretary did. Needless to say, social media was all over the observation within moments.



















In fact, social media has been especially rough for the POTUS this Thanksgiving with the festive birds making it to several Thanksgiving memes at the expense of Trump.











