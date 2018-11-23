Thanksgiving Turkey May Have Spent More Time with Press Inside White House Than Press Secretary

Fun fact: This turkey has spent more time at the podium in the White House briefing room than @PressSec for the entire month of November! pic.twitter.com/9DgISxugJV — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) November 20, 2018

President Trump pardoned two lucky turkeys, Peas and Carrots, at the White House joking that Carrots was demanding a recount after losing out to Peas in the race to become National Thanksgiving Turkey winner pic.twitter.com/Yp0AAdgjAq — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 22, 2018

The turkey was probably more honest as well. — Run Away (@runaway0121) November 20, 2018

I'd rather listen to the turkey. — Clifford L Freedom (@CliffFreedom) November 20, 2018

If the president is pardoning him, I'll bet we'll soon find out that the turkey has ties to Russia. — Rick Orner (@Chimpinalls) November 20, 2018

Oh, I have turkeys, I have the best turkeys; nobody has pardoned better turkeys than me. — JC Pozo Block. (@JCPozo1) November 20, 2018

Do NOT ask it any follow up questions. #decorum — flowerpaul (@flowerpaul) November 20, 2018

Will-Trump-Pardon-Michael-Flynn-and-Paul-Manafort-dressed-as-Turkeys-? — G Hawkins (@FilmProfessor9) November 20, 2018

The White House turkeys should not be named “Peas and Carrots.” They should be named “Indictments and Arrests.” — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) November 20, 2018

why is trump pardoning a turkey did it murder a journalist — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) November 20, 2018

"peas and carrots" was Forrest Gump's favorite phrase. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2018

Trump may not pardon a turkey this year because he wants to save his “turkey pardon” for Don Jr. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 20, 2018

The White Hose Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders became the butt of all jokes on Friday after it was observed that a turkey that was about to be pardoned by President Donald Trump had spent more time with the press this month than her.Noting the irony, ABC's White House correspondent Alex Mallin tweeted the following:On Tuesday, Trump pardoned a 39-pound bird called Peas and its sibling Carrots in a Presidential Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to days of George W Washington.The President also indulged in some satirical banter at the event.However, before the ceremony, Peas made an appearance in the press-briefing room inside the White House, which brought on Mallin's observation. According to a report in Washington Post, the turkey has spent one minute at the press podium for every 4.6 minutes that Sanders the White House Press Secretary did. Needless to say, social media was all over the observation within moments.In fact, social media has been especially rough for the POTUS this Thanksgiving with the festive birds making it to several Thanksgiving memes at the expense of Trump.