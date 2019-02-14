#ThanksOppy: Twitter Mourns the Demise of NASA's Opportunity Rover
Opportunity Rover had been missing since the US space agency lost contact during a dust storm in June last year and was declared officially dead on Wednesday, ending one of the most fruitful missions in the history of space exploration.
Unable to recharge its batteries, Opportunity left hundreds of messages from Earth unanswered over the months, and NASA said it made its last attempt at contact Tuesday evening.
"I declare the Opportunity mission as complete," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate told a news conference at mission headquarters in Pasadena, California.
The community of researchers and engineers involved in the program were in mourning over the passing of the rover, known affectionately as Oppy.
"It is a hard day," said John Callas, manager of the Mars Exploration Rover project.
"Even though it is a machine and we're saying goodbye, it's very hard and it's very poignant."
"Opportunity may be a robot, but it was a robot *built by people,*" Tanya Harrison, director of Martian research at Arizona State University tweeted.
Opportunity may be a robot, but it was a robot *built by people.* #GoodnightOppy #ThankYouOppy pic.twitter.com/wnl6UKRNIr— Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) February 13, 2019
"It’s very emotional knowing that I really was there for her until the very end," tweeted Keri Bean, who had the "privilege" of sending the final message to the robot.
I still can’t believe my radsheet is what they’re using tonight. It’s very emotional knowing that I really was there for her until the very end. #LoveYouOppy 💚— Keri Bean (@PlanetaryKeri) February 13, 2019
Former NASA astronaut Terry Virts too gave a farewell.
Farewell #Opportunity- a highlight of my time in space was doing "tele-science" on Mars. With the help of Dr. Jim Rice, my crew selected a rock that the rover sampled! @MarsRovers science has been incredibly inspiring! @AstroSamantha @Anton_Astrey https://t.co/JqHVgFgebz pic.twitter.com/nz7goOaAxq— Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) February 13, 2019
The only rover active on Mars, Curiosity, penned down an emotional goodbye.
It seems to me you lived your life— Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 13, 2019
like a rover in the wind
never fading with the sunset
when the dust set in.
Your tracks will always fall here,
among Mars' reddest hills;
your candle's burned out long before
your science ever will.#ThanksOppy. I owe you so much. pic.twitter.com/x0i5WqA9sL
NASA shared Oppy's journey in a tweet.
Today, we're saying #ThanksOppy as the @MarsRovers mission comes to an end. 6 things to know about our record-breaking, discovery-making, marathon-driving rover, which found that ancient Mars was awash in water... and some of the best images it sent back: https://t.co/ZR7pxBP1ZF pic.twitter.com/2L0gzr4WNJ— NASA (@NASA) February 13, 2019
Social media users teared up upon learning the sad news. Some shared the final heartbreaking "message" from the rover: “My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”
Oppy’s last message to Earth was “My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”— Tasha Leigh (@tasharamirez13) February 13, 2019
Once again I am crying over a NASA rover #OppyPhoneHome #ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/eElPEV8IsX
Opportunity's final message to JPL:— Joshua Carroll (@GH0ST116) February 13, 2019
“My battery is low and it’s getting dark.”
The rover will rest on Mars until one day humanity can reclaim it and give it the proper honor it deserves.
We're on our way, Opportunity... you won't be lost for long.#ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/USrBcjKDh5
NASA has officially declared the Mars Opportunity Rover dead today. Originally a 90 day mission soon turned into a 14+ year long adventure. Every year he would sing Happy Birthday to himself, but his last message was, "my battery is low and it's getting dark." #ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/k3ljxobjfW— Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) February 14, 2019
#ThanksOppy for all your work and effort in Mars. Rest well <3 pic.twitter.com/4zJ0mnA7pr— Claudia Villanueva (@Caluuvi) February 14, 2019
The program has had an extraordinary record of success: 28.1 miles (45.2 kilometers) traversed, more than the Soviet Union's Lunokhod 2 moon rover during the 1970s and more than the rover that US astronauts took to the moon on the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
"It is because of trailblazing missions such as Opportunity that there will come a day when our brave astronauts walk on the surface of Mars," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.
Opportunity sent back 217,594 images from Mars, all of which were made available on the internet.
Opportunity landed on an immense plain and spent half its life there, traversing flat expanses and once getting stuck in a sand dune for several weeks. It was there, using geological instruments, that it confirmed that liquid water was once present on Mars.
During the second part of its life on Mars, Opportunity climbed to the edge of the crater Endeavour, taking spectacular panoramic images -- and discovering veins of gypsum, additional proof that water once flowed among the Martian rocks.
"This isn’t the end. Opportunity lives on in current and future Mars missions," the official handle of Mars Rovers wrote in a tweet.
This isn’t the end. Opportunity lives on in current and future Mars missions. https://t.co/POzRmYauHo#ThanksOppy pic.twitter.com/AKXRvYNR4T— Spirit and Oppy (@MarsRovers) February 13, 2019
