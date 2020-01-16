ThankYouDhoni: Fans Bid Emotional Farewell As MS Omitted from BCCI's Central Contracts

The gap between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat and the crease became the most heart-breaking picture on the Indian Internet back in 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

A moment of brilliance on the field by New Zealander Martin Guptill denied India's chances of bringing the third World Cup home in a nail-biting semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium.

Since then Dhoni is nowhere to be seen. But now Mahi fans may have finally found some closure.

A press release sent out on Thursday by BCCI confirmed that Dhoni had been left out of from all four categories, further fuelling his retirement rumours. As per the release, Dhoni will not be a part of the central contracts for the season 2019-20.

As soon as the news broke out on social media, Dhoni fans gathered to pay tributes to Ranchi cricketer's illustrious career. #ThankYouDhoni became the top trending hashtag in India on Thursday.

(It's also worth noting that there has been no official announcement made regarding Dhoni's retirement by team management or BCCI or the cricketer himself.)

"You will always be our captain," was the common sentiment on Twitter.

So his career ended the same way it started. Poetic.MS Dhoni (2004-2019)#ThankyouDhoni pic.twitter.com/jWzVojGW0V — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

End of the magnificent and unmatchable Saga ❤️#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/0afr7LtBbT — Guerrilla (@8106S) January 16, 2020

So, its END OF AN ERA ...Dhoni dropped from BCCI Central Contract players list ...Set one game in Ranchi or in Vizag, where he made 145 to become International Star as his last ODI and send him off #ThankYouDhoni — NK (@NK2VLNSK) January 16, 2020

HEART BREAKING NEWS :- MS dhoni out from bcci annual contract list#thankyoudhoni pic.twitter.com/4YWBFeUUfp — Chintan Kalsariya (@iAmchintan69) January 16, 2020

You can't even expect this type of end #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/qUr4MxDKAi — Shivam Pathak (@_Shivam_Pathak_) January 16, 2020

Man who always put team before personal achievements....Dhoni fan forever ❤️❤️#ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/JAPHjgvXsV — Gaurav Pal (@GauravP35123627) January 16, 2020

• His carrier Starts with Runout Ends with Runout#ThankyouDhoni pic.twitter.com/SDhZqiZldj — Sathish ˢᵒᵒʳᵃʳᵃⁱ ᵖᵒᵗᵗʳᵘ (@Sathish_deenan) January 16, 2020

Not just on Twitter, the curiosity around Dhoni's retirement saw a spike in Google searches in India.

Meanwhile, In a recent interview to CNN News18, India coach Ravi Shastri stressed that Dhoni might still play the T20 World Cup later this year if he had a good IPL season.

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us," he said. "He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career. So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then... If Dhoni plays well in IPL then he does put himself in contention."

