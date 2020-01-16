Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

#ThankYouDhoni: Fans Bid Emotional Farewell As MS Omitted from BCCI's Central Contracts

A press release sent out on Thursday by BCCI confirmed that Dhoni had been left out of from all four categories of central contracts.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
#ThankYouDhoni: Fans Bid Emotional Farewell As MS Omitted from BCCI's Central Contracts
File image of Dhoni / Hotstar.

The gap between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat and the crease became the most heart-breaking picture on the Indian Internet back in 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

A moment of brilliance on the field by New Zealander Martin Guptill denied India's chances of bringing the third World Cup home in a nail-biting semi-final at Old Trafford Stadium.

Since then Dhoni is nowhere to be seen. But now Mahi fans may have finally found some closure.

A press release sent out on Thursday by BCCI confirmed that Dhoni had been left out of from all four categories, further fuelling his retirement rumours. As per the release, Dhoni will not be a part of the central contracts for the season 2019-20.

As soon as the news broke out on social media, Dhoni fans gathered to pay tributes to Ranchi cricketer's illustrious career. #ThankYouDhoni became the top trending hashtag in India on Thursday.

(It's also worth noting that there has been no official announcement made regarding Dhoni's retirement by team management or BCCI or the cricketer himself.)

"You will always be our captain," was the common sentiment on Twitter.

Not just on Twitter, the curiosity around Dhoni's retirement saw a spike in Google searches in India.

dhoni google

Meanwhile, In a recent interview to CNN News18, India coach Ravi Shastri stressed that Dhoni might still play the T20 World Cup later this year if he had a good IPL season.

"I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us," he said. "He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career. So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then... If Dhoni plays well in IPL then he does put himself in contention."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram