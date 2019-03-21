LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans

Josh Brolin seems to be trying his best to connect with Indian fans with this throwback Holi post just over a month ahead of the release of Avengers: End Game.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
Image Credit: News18/Instagram/JoshBrolin
Loading...
The joyfully infectious feel of Holi seems to be spreading from India all the way to Hollywood. So much so that even Thanos, the destroyer of civilisations and supervillain from Marvel's Avengers film series, seems to be taken.

Josh Brolin, the actor who played the popular character in Avengers: Infinity Wars, shared a Holi picture on Instagram to connect with his Indian fans.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holi Day! India 2013. #withshantaram

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on



The photo seems to be taken in Inia in 2013, as per Brolin's caption. The actor is flanked by writer Gregory David Roberts of Shantharam fame and both coloured have Holi-colured faces familiar to all Indians and sundry.

With Avengers: End Game slated for release in April, fan renzy in India has reached a peak. Social media is abuzz with excited anticipation and fans have been celebrating the wait with memes and jokes ever since the trailer dropped in Decemeer last year. And with this throwbak post, it seems Brolin is doing his best to reach out to his Indian fans.

And fans sure loved it. Many from India thanked the Men in Black star for taking Holi to international audiences and sent warm love and festive wishes.

i

o
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram