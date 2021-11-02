TV Actor Accidentally Applying Sindoor in 'Maang' After Slipping is New Lesson in Physics

Colors TV had recently uploaded a promo of their television serial ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2.’ The dramatic scene evoked scornful reactions from social media users who went so far as to say that “Rajnikanth was admitted in the hospital after watching this.” The scene features Thapki, played by Jigyasa Singh, about to apply sindoor (vermillion) after getting out of the shower. There’s a barely visible amount of water on the floor. But it was enough for her husband Purab, played by Akash Ahuja, to slip and magically find his fingers dipped in the box of sindoor and accidentally applying it on Thapki’s forehead. All this in a matter of six seconds which is, of course, dragged out by the agonizingly slow-moving edits. The sindoor ‘mishap’ occurs while Purab is trying to stop himself from falling through actions that defy all laws of physics and logic.

It takes 35 seconds for them to realise that the sindoor is actually now on Thapki’s forehead and almost a minute to process what just happened. We are still trying to figure out the ‘how’ though. A cliche romantic track accompanies the scene, unsurprisingly. The Instagram video has been watched over 4 million times and Twitter has received over 70k views. Comments mostly consisted of ‘Kuch bhi’ (just anything) with many laughing emojis.

A user explained “That’s the reason Indians watch Korean, Turkish and Pakistani dramas instead. Because you guys are busy making stupid things like this.”

Here are the most hilarious reactions to this dramatic scene:

Thapki Pyar Ki revolves around a woman with a stammer, who dreams of becoming a singer. This is not the first time the makers have gone all out to defy logic. The previous season saw a gorilla introduced as a romantic interest of Thapki with a love triangle. Words fail us. From rasode mai kaun thaa to two men breaking a piece of the moon to win over their lady love, Indian tv serials are infamous for their exaggerated storylines and unbelievable acting prowess.

