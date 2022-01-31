This Bizarre Sindoor Scene From 'Thapki Pyar Ki' Could Give Newton Sleepless Nights

There are certain scenes from the Indian soap opera that have become the perfect fodder for memes on the internet. From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's 'rasode main kaun tha' moment to the dramatic shawl strangulation scene from Sasural Simar Ka, Indian television dramas have certainly left the audience amused. A new scene from Thapki Pyar Ki has now emerged as another hilarious meme fodder for social media users. A recent scene from the show features an ultra-dramatic moment when the protagonist has to fight the laws of physics to prevent the traditional vermillion from falling onto the antagonist. The scene shows Thapki in a red saree in front of her love interest with the aarti ki thali.

However, before the lead actor could apply the vermillion on Thapki to confirm his relationship with her, the conventional Indian soap opera vamp steps in and gets the thaali flying up in the air. From this point, the laws of physics stop working in the fictional world of Thapki. The thali, which contained the vermillion, continues to spin and fly up toward the ceiling. The thali continues its flight until all the characters present in the frame express their exclamation and get their individual dramatic shots.

That is when the “vamp" steps in and pushes Thapki away to receive the ultimate “sindoor varsha” or the rain of vermillion, which also symbolises a woman’s status as married according to Hindu traditions. However, Thapki realises the conspiracy and pushes the antagonist away toward the temple and steps in place just in time to catch the falling sindoor.

Netizens are certainly having a gala time as they watch this meme-worthy scene. A user, who shared the footage on Twitter, described the scene as “advanced sindoor applying in 2022.”

Another user commented, “What is the IQ/brain chemistry of people who watch these shows? Neuroscientists should study these folks.”

A user presented the poor thaali’s perspective through a hilarious meme and wrote, “That damn pooja ki thaali just being suspended mid-air for a good 30 minutes.”

Another user shared how Sir Isaac Newton might have reacted had he watched this mind-boggling scene.

What are your thoughts about this scene from the television show?

