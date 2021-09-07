That Meme on Arsenal Beating Nobody Has Come Back to Haunt the Fans Again

Premier League club Arsenal have made their worst start to a season in over 100 years after losing all their opening three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Moreover, what will continue to haunt the club is that they have failed to score a single goal and conceded a total of 9 goals in these three clashes. Arsenal have quite a large fan base around the world, but can also be considered one of the most trolled clubs across all the top European Leagues (sorry Arsenal Fans).

Among the memes that Arsenal have been the victim of, one particular post continues to resurface almost every year following their horrible performances. This year too, the hilarious meme has resurfaced and has gone viral for obvious reasons.

A 15 year old boy was at the centre of metropolitan courtroom drama, when he challenged a court ruling over who should have custody of him. pic.twitter.com/vGFO9phsTL— Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) September 7, 2021

The post starts by talking about a 15-year-old boy who challenged a court ruling over who should have custody of him during a trial at a Metropolitan courtroom. The post reads, “The boy has a history of being beaten by his parents and the judge initially awarded custody to his aunt, in keeping with child custody law and regulation requiring that family unity would be maintained to the highest degree possible.."

The boy then surprised the whole court when he said that his aunt beat him the most. When the judge then suggested that he live with his grandparents, “the boy cried and said that they also beat him." This is when things get interesting. As every remaining family member gets cancelled one by one, the judge finally asks the boy to propose who he wants to live with.

The post read, “After two recesses to check legal references and confer with the social service’s officials, the judge granted temporary custody to Arsenal FC whom the boy firmly believes are not capable of beating anyone this season."

After recesses to check the legal references and confer with the social services officials, the judge granted temporary custody to Arsenal FC who the boy believes are not capable of beating anyone. pic.twitter.com/k3PlF9WdE7— Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) September 7, 2021

As the post resurfaced, it was liked and shared thousands of times while Arsenal fans wiped their tears away.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here