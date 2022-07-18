That Small Hole Next To Your Phone Camera? This is What it Does

Smartphones are an everyday essential, and you must have spotted a small hole somewhere around the flash and camera lens on all phones. However, have you ever wondered about its purpose or why it is there?

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom. The small hole has nothing to do with your camera or flash nor is it any kind of button. It’s a mini microphone called the rear microphone. It works as a mini noise cancellation microphone along with making the sound clearer.

Digging further, holes at the bottom of the phone next to the charging point or the earphone jack are also for noise cancellation.

Some more amazing facts about phones:

Did you know that the first call from a mobile phone was made on April 3, 1973? Moreover, the first smartphone was developed about 27 years ago by IBM. It was the first finger-touch phone that was commercially available. And interestingly, almost 90 per cent of mobile phones in Japan are waterproof.

