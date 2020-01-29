Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'That Was Quick!' Twitter Users Seem to Have 'Found' Prince Harry's New Job

One user even posted that Prince Harry has perhaps, “secured his first commercial gig” after leaving the Royal family.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'That Was Quick!' Twitter Users Seem to Have 'Found' Prince Harry's New Job
Image credits: Twitter screenshot.

Twitter users have been left gobsmacked after a person spotted a Prince Harry lookalike in an advertisement.

According to The Sun, the advert shows a ginger-bearded model, who resembles the Duke of Sussex, screwing what seems to be a bolt on a wall.

A former UK Politician, Mark Prisk, took to Twitter and posted that it is "good to see" that the Duke of Sussex has already found work.

The latest comes after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and have decided to split their time between Canada and the UK. Many speculate that the duo will have to work like others from now on.

Another Twitter user, Emma Lindsay posted that it is "Fair play to Harry" since he did not wait to embrace "financial independence."

"Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work," tweeted another, while a fourth user posted, “Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly.”

One user even posted that Prince Harry has perhaps, “secured his first commercial gig” after leaving the Royal family.

Here's how people reacted to the ad:

Following Harry and Meghan stepping back from their royal duties, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying that the couple will not use their HRH titles and cease all royal duties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram