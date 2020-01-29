'That Was Quick!' Twitter Users Seem to Have 'Found' Prince Harry's New Job

Twitter users have been left gobsmacked after a person spotted a Prince Harry lookalike in an advertisement.

According to The Sun, the advert shows a ginger-bearded model, who resembles the Duke of Sussex, screwing what seems to be a bolt on a wall.

A former UK Politician, Mark Prisk, took to Twitter and posted that it is "good to see" that the Duke of Sussex has already found work.

Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf — Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

The latest comes after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and have decided to split their time between Canada and the UK. Many speculate that the duo will have to work like others from now on.

Another Twitter user, Emma Lindsay posted that it is "Fair play to Harry" since he did not wait to embrace "financial independence."

Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence #Megxit pic.twitter.com/ACLpVhJjDp — Emma Lindsay (@Wombleemma) January 23, 2020

"Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work," tweeted another, while a fourth user posted, “Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly.”

One user even posted that Prince Harry has perhaps, “secured his first commercial gig” after leaving the Royal family.

Here's how people reacted to the ad:

Looks like Prince Harry has a new job already pic.twitter.com/83cGhWfxrH — Orla Barry (@orla_barry) January 28, 2020

Looks like #PrinceHarry has secured his first commercial gig after leaving the family #LondonUnderground #dukeandduchessofcambridge pic.twitter.com/KlujkKwGa3 — Peter of Arabia 🇸🇦 (@PeterofArabia) January 27, 2020

Don't think this is what Prince Harry was expecting when Meghan Markle suggested that they find their own jobs 👑🔧#DukeOfSussex @KensingtonRoyal #financialindependence #WorkGoals pic.twitter.com/PI1IyxuuHV — Katie Rose (@the_loop_line) January 27, 2020

I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.Good for him. pic.twitter.com/403oZM7d8R — ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 27, 2020

Following Harry and Meghan stepping back from their royal duties, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement saying that the couple will not use their HRH titles and cease all royal duties.

