'That's a Dinosaur': Video of Massive Alligator Casually Crossing Florida Golf Course Goes Viral

Alligator sighting is a common phenomenon in Florida. This time, a massive alligator was found in the lawn of a Florida golf course on Wednesday.

As the Eta hurricane came towards the Gulf coast of Florida, the giant animal was found taking a stroll at Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

The first assistant golf professional at the club, Tyler Stolting told the New York Post that he was shocked at seeing the huge alligator. As per him, the alligator was pretty big, probably the biggest that he ever saw.

Tyler and his colleague Jeff Jones were briefly impressed by its size but insisted that it was just a giant alligator.

As per Jeff, neighbours had seen the creature in the past but his shock comes from the fact that the alligator was extremely huge. He adds that he has been there for a long time so it was not surprising to see an alligator on the golf course but the size was never this big.

The report also says that when Jeff was asked about the safety concerns on the goal course with the presence of an alligator, he insisted, “as long as nobody is feeding him, they will be fine.”

The pictures of this alligator also surfaced on the internet and left people were shocked because it looked too huge.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

Another person shared the video of the humongous animal and called the alligator a “dinosaur.”

That is a dinosaur!!! pic.twitter.com/qiDI9KZ9sk — Letitia Fucking Lewis (@alittlearrogant) November 12, 2020

Florida is the place with high alligator presence and has now also been hit by a hurricane. One Twitter user called Stacy said that this is the reason she will not retire in Florida. Stacy added that someone needs to catch the creature and study it.

The official handle of the gaming brand X Box also joined the conversation around Florida’s alligator and tweeted, “We knew Maneater would look good on next gen but wow.”

We knew Maneater would look good on next gen but wow. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 12, 2020

Maneater is a survival game where the player is a shark who has to eat its way through the ecosystem in order to survive.