'That's Diligence': UK Man Wraps Neighbour’s Car in Black Film, the Reason Will Leave You in Splits

In an incident that will undoubtedly leave you in splits, a man wrapped his neighbour's car in black film. This was done after his driveway was blocked by the other person.

According to a report published in The Metro, 49- year-old Tobe Bailey was fed up with his neighbours who would park their cars in a way that his driveway got blocked entirely. As a result of frustration, one day he decided to take the drastic step of covering a blue Vauxhall Corsa with black film.

He told The Metro, “I live in a street with 26 houses and 24 parking spaces. Me and the Mrs spent about £2,000 putting a dropped curb last year and clear signs telling people not to park there but people still do all the time”.

Bailey also revealed that this decision was not made in haste as he waited for a day for the owner of the car to move their vehicle. He stated, “I wrote a note and stuck it on the windscreen, telling the owner to move it. I opened a can of beer and sat on the balcony and waited. Nothing happened. I went and had dinner and still, it was thereafter.”

It is only after this series of events that he decided to wrap the car in black film. After this was done, the said neighbor apologized and said that she will not be parking her car at the spot now on.