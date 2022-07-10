'That's Good News': Woman Clueless About Boris Johnson’s Resignation in Viral Clip is a Mood

Boris Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister of England when a new leader of the country is found. Now, as soon as the 58-year-old stepped down from his post, the internet was flooded with public reactions from across the country, wherein citizens expressed their views on how they felt after he resigned from his office. And amidst those reports, one woman’s response to the ongoing crisis in the nation has left the internet feeling that she should throw her hat into the ring to become the next Prime Minister of England.

In a candid conversation with BBC in Darlington town of England, a woman revealed that she wasn’t even aware that the leader of her country had resigned. While we can’t expect a person to be fully aware of the happenings across the globe, however, some earth-shattering as your prime minister resigning can’t be overlooked. Therefore, the woman revealed that she just finished her work, and wasn’t aware that Boris Johnson had left his office but was happy that he had decided to go. In the interview video with the media house, the woman can be heard saying, “I didn’t even know he’s resigned, I’ve just finished work, so… well, that’s a bit of good news, I suppose, isn’t it?”

Now, re-sharing the small clip of the interview, a Twitter user named Harrison Brocklehurst has joked that the woman should be immediately handed over the keys to Downing Street. While posting the video, the user wrote in the caption, “Get her in Number 10 now.” Well, then what? After this, nothing could stop the video from going crazy viral. There were many who agreed with Harrison, while several even went on to say that they will vote for her.

Get her in number 10 NOW pic.twitter.com/58EBNVfBJK — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) July 7, 2022

Apart from becoming a laughing stock, several users adored her. One user wrote, “Sounds like she’s got too much of a work ethic to be Prime Minister.” Another commented, “well thanks I can’t stop watching it.” A third user commented, “’A bit-a good news I suppose.’ So refreshingly understated.” A fourth user commented, “I love the matter-of-fact way she says it, Brilliant.”

