BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'That's Mumbai': Dublin Airport Tweets After Magazine Puts Out Stock Image Showing Rain

'That's Mumbai': Dublin Airport Tweets After Magazine Puts Out Stock Image Showing Rain

The logo of Jet Airways on one of the planes in the frame gives away the hint.

Sana Fazili
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
Share this:

A lifestyle website 'Lovin Dublin' mistakenly used a picture of Mumbai airport with a story on Dublin airport, compelling the latter to issue a clarification.

"Er, guys, that's not us," Dublin airport wrote in a tweet on Wednesday with a screenshot of the article.

The website had used the image of Mumbai airport with a story on rainfall that Dublin Airport had received on Wednesday. The photograph shows two aircraft through a lens splattered by rain. The logo on the tail of one of the aircrafts is clearly of Jet Airways.

"The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up," it says citing the amount of rain that Dublin and Mumbai receive. t further said the confusion was understandable because we have been away from travelling for so long. Well, the lockdown for months has made us all miss the airports and the aisle!


It further clarified that the story was correct, just the image used was wrong.

People in the comments section were in praise of the Twitter handle for their response to the mix-up.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading