'That's Mumbai': Dublin Airport Tweets After Magazine Puts Out Stock Image Showing Rain

A lifestyle website 'Lovin Dublin' mistakenly used a picture of Mumbai airport with a story on Dublin airport, compelling the latter to issue a clarification.

"Er, guys, that's not us," Dublin airport wrote in a tweet on Wednesday with a screenshot of the article.

The website had used the image of Mumbai airport with a story on rainfall that Dublin Airport had received on Wednesday. The photograph shows two aircraft through a lens splattered by rain. The logo on the tail of one of the aircrafts is clearly of Jet Airways.

"The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up," it says citing the amount of rain that Dublin and Mumbai receive. t further said the confusion was understandable because we have been away from travelling for so long. Well, the lockdown for months has made us all miss the airports and the aisle!





Er, guys, that's not us. That's Mumbai Airport in India. The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up, as a) that rain could definitely be Irish & b) it's been so long you've probably almost forgotten what we look like. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/vCGmHZY5uV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

It further clarified that the story was correct, just the image used was wrong.

The story is true. It’s just a stock airport picture that’s not captioned. PS Belfast - bet you guys are experts in rain. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

People in the comments section were in praise of the Twitter handle for their response to the mix-up.

You’re tweets brighten my day and always make me smile don’t ever change — sharon ferguson (@sharonf1973) June 17, 2020

@DublinAirport maybe you could send them some beautiful shots of your amazing facility so that they don't have to use badly selected stock shots in future? I've been that soldier. Wrong cow in a TV ad ( don't ask the pain is real). — Kirsten Lyons (@KirstenLyons) June 17, 2020

@DublinAirport brighing up our day even when it's raining. — Liam McNamara (@LiamMcN99026832) June 17, 2020

Love your style — Daithi Kelleher (@DaithiKelleher) June 17, 2020