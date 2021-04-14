‘That’s Not Gucci’: Pet Parent Left in Shock after Her Dad Picked up Wrong Dog from Groomers

If you have been a pet person especially a dog owner, you know that grooming parlour of pets is a thing these days. While you expect your dog to get a makeover of sorts after a session at the groomer, this dog owner got a surprise after realizing that her dog looks completely different. Why you may ask. Because it was a different dog altogether.

In a hilarious video posted by the dog owner on TikTok, she explains how she sent her dad to pick up her dog Gucci after the grooming session, but he returned back with someone’s else’s dog. Now! That’s a nightmare for any dog owner. The caption suggested that she is not letting her dad pick up the dog next time and we think maybe that would be the right thing to do.

The hilarious video has gone viral on the internet and garnered over 6.4 million views on TikTok. People cannot stop laughing over the entire episode and have been sharing their funny reaction to the goof-up.

The user later posted another video where she informed us that she managed to get the dog back from the pet grooming shop, but we wonder how the poor dog must have felt after being left alone at the shop.

Last year, another such post involving a dog and groomer had gone viral on the internet. Though in this particular case there was no goof-up by the dog owner. A dog owner witnessed the most undesirable result of a pet grooming session after he went to pick up his grandma’s pooch. According to Mirror.co.uk, the man shared before and after pictures of his dog which clearly showed how terrible the haircut was.

The tweet by the man went viral on the internet and got a lot of traction online.

El desastroso corte de pelo de un #perrito ‍♀️Las #imágenes fueron compartidas en #Twitter por la cuenta @REALBURTISS. En la 1º luce esplendoroso, aunq en la 2º sale tan horrible que algunos lo comparan con Sid, uno de los personajes de las películas de #IceAge #Perros pic.twitter.com/nhnmByc6AO— Lu (@Lucia_PerezCano) March 11, 2021

While they expressed their sympathies with the dog, many found it funny too. Reaction to the picture one of the owners compared the new look of the pooch to ‘Sid from Ice Age’

We wonder what was the reaction of the man’s grandma!

