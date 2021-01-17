'That's One Way to Do it': Twitter User Bakes Cookie Over Overheated MacBook Charger, Leaves Netizens in Splits

A Twitter user left everyone in splits by sharing an unusual use of a power adaptor. The hilarious post has been shared by a Twitter user named Mea (@MIA_mea_) from Los Angeles which shows her baking cookies on an overheated MacBook charger which has been used for several hours.

Mea has shared a collage of two pictures where a dough of the cookie can be seen placed over the device in the first picture, while in another picture, cookie can be seen getting perfectly baked on the charger. Well! Mea surely has taken the kitchen hacks to next level.

Meanwhile, the tweet has garnered over 3.9 lakh likes and has been retweeted over 37 thousand times. It has also prompted several reactions from the netizens. While many of the users have agreed to it, others have also commented that they have been using the Apple charger as a heating pad for years but never imagined that it can also be used like this. Some have even called the pictures fake as a user commented that the cookie dough shown in the pictures are completely different.

He wrote that the one dough on the left is rolled in a ball, while the one on the right came from a package that's cut into squares.

Another user comes with a hilarious comment as he wrote that he would need a row of chargers as it can back only one cookie at a time. A third user wants to know if the post is fake or not as he asked someone to try this. A fourth one has commented that this post reminds him of KFC's console with a chicken warmer.

There also some who wanted Mea to perfect the art of baking using her charger, hence gave some advice!

Next time, place a piece of parchment paper under the dough. It'll make clean up super easy and won't leave your charger greasy. Just sayin'! — Rish Rhymes with Wish (@RishKhimji) January 14, 2021

The chocolate chip cookie franchise Nestle Toll House also chipped in.

Well, that's one way to do it! 🍪 — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) January 14, 2021

Earlier, a Twitter user shared a hilarious use of yoga mat leaving netizens amazed. This post has been shared by a Twitter user named Brain Nibbler and has made everyone laugh out loud as it shows a yoga mat kept rolled up next to a wall is used for charging his mobile.

He has put his mobile over the rolled-up yoga mat and plugged the charger into a socket nearby. Sharing the post, he wittily wrote that he uses his yoga mat daily and added, “Khareedi hai to paise waste nahi hone chahiye.”

As soon as it was shared on the internet, it has prompted some funny response from the netizens as they came up with several new ideas to use the various appliances available in their homes.