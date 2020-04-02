'That's Rishabh Pant!': Desi Cricket Fans are 'Failing' at this Easy Quiz on 2011 World Cup by ICC

April 2, 2011: Nine years ago, on this day, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni sent Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was also batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's first World Cup victory. It was a special night for desi fans, especially in a country where cricket is considered a religion and Tendulkar its god.

Celebrating the 9th anniversary of the special night, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted the snapshot of Dhoni hitting the winning six as Yuvraj Singh was seen celebrating the victory from the non-striker's end.

But here's a twist.

As popular as the photo is in itself, ICC took to Twitter on Thursday and asked the fans to guess the cricketers in the 2011 Cricket World Cup photo but only with wrong answers.

Guess what? Fans were game and they turned creative.

Sushant Singh Rajput and

Siddhant Chaturvedi — Ravi Desai (@Ravides64037446) April 2, 2020

Messi & Suarez — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) April 2, 2020

Dinesh karthik smashed nagins #nidahastrophy final... — Kriti (@kriti__9693) April 2, 2020

Chahal and kuldeep.. — Sowmiya (@Sowmiya_Vv) April 2, 2020

virat kohli and R pant — Asutosh77 (@Asutosh77) April 2, 2020

Thalapathy and Dhanush — ᴄɪɢᴀʀᴇᴛᴛᴇ ™ (@itz_Cigarette) April 2, 2020

Rohit Sharma and Sachin — ♥️ (@LoyalViraatFan) April 2, 2020

Rahul Dravid & VVS Laxman — Mahi Mahika (@mahiimahika) April 2, 2020

Sachin and Kholi — Prakash M R (@prakashmr693) April 2, 2020

But some like to see the world burn, right?

Dhoni & yuvaraj — Sunny Angadala (@sunny_angadala) April 2, 2020

Dhoni and Yuvraj. — Guruprasad (@Chelseafc_777) April 2, 2020

Dhoni and yuvi — Atul Raut (@viratfanAR) April 2, 2020

In case you're wondering, here's the AFP photograph from the memorable night.