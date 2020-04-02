BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'That's Rishabh Pant!': Desi Cricket Fans are 'Failing' at this Easy Quiz on 2011 World Cup by ICC

Image tweeted by ICC.

That's clearly Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma. No debates.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
April 2, 2011: Nine years ago, on this day, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni sent Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and helped his team lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was also batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's first World Cup victory. It was a special night for desi fans, especially in a country where cricket is considered a religion and Tendulkar its god.

Celebrating the 9th anniversary of the special night, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted the snapshot of Dhoni hitting the winning six as Yuvraj Singh was seen celebrating the victory from the non-striker's end.

But here's a twist.

As popular as the photo is in itself, ICC took to Twitter on Thursday and asked the fans to guess the cricketers in the 2011 Cricket World Cup photo but only with wrong answers.

Guess what? Fans were game and they turned creative.

But some like to see the world burn, right?

In case you're wondering, here's the AFP photograph from the memorable night.

