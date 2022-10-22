'That's Robbery': Seagull Snatches Woman's Food Right Out of Her Mouth

Beware of seagulls for they take what they want, especially if it is food. A viral video that has emerged online features a seagull hilariously stealing food from a woman. In the video, a woman can be seen filming herself as she takes a bite from a snack present in her hand. But her happiness doesn’t last long when an unwelcomed guest doesn’t only ruins her video but also steals away her food. The moment that went wrong shows a seagull suddenly interrupting the woman and before she could gulp down the food, the bird uses its beak to snatch it away.

The woman in question is left only with a tiny crumb in her hand with a frustrated look on her face. The funny clip was shared on the Instagram page of Animals Doing Things. The clip was accompanied by a hilarious caption, “See I personally wouldn’t let this slide.” The woman in the video is identified to be a digital content creator, Angie, who is known for her cooking videos. Watch the hilarious video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it made the internet break out into a burst of laughter. A user joked, “I’d like to report a robbery. Yes I have evidence,” another added, “Tonight’s dish: Seagull Pie.” One more joined, “Bad day for the girl. Good day for the bird.” Meanwhile, a section of the internet also lauded Angie for handling the situation quite well, a user wrote, “That’s the scariest thing I’ve seen all week!! She was so calm,” another commented, “Handled with style and grace.” A social media user who doesn’t appreciate recording videos while eating said, “That’s what you get for filming yourself eating.”

The viral clip has garnered over 68,000 likes on the photo-sharing application. Digital creator learned the hard way to be aware of her surroundings when she capture the now-viral video of the seagull snagging her delicious food.

