The Absolute Best Memes to Come Out of Stranger Things

If you happen to be in the minority who hasn’t watched the fourth season of Stranger Things, then this story isn’t for you. Look away before you can because spoilers ahead!

The highly-popular science-horror series Stranger Things dropped its final two episodes of the fourth volume on Netflix and it literally turned the Internet world upside down. From Eddie shredding the iconic Master of Puppets in Vecna’s backyard to Eleven toying around with a military chopper to Jason reaching a satisfying end to Hopper slaying the Demogorgon in the Soviet Union to Max routinely being suspended in the air, we saw it all and beyond.

The “ending” may just be a beginning hinting toward more season(s) of Stranger Things– something that may have not sat well with the fans– but that did not stop the ST stans from sharing their favourite moments from the show albeit with a twist of humour.

#StrangerThings Spoilers Max waiting for Mike to finish his speech to El like pic.twitter.com/zmz7WuI8Bp — ian (@ianclemmons_) July 1, 2022

Me sleeping tonight knowing the duffer brothers did Eddie dirty #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/yiYnKomzvq — ˜”*°•.˜”*°• LULU •°*”˜.•°*”˜ (@_lucyf1_77) July 1, 2022

as soon as lucas said “movie friday” i knew those bitches weren’t seeing any movie friday #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/OzXzH9Xj2a — sara (@DONTRYTOKlSSME) July 1, 2022

everyone be like EDDIE WAKE UP I DONT LIKE THIS EDDIE WAKE UUUUP HEY HELLO #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/OwFX1yrWB3 — fab | st4 era (@BRUT4AL) July 1, 2022

nothing could’ve prepared me from the most heartbreaking stranger things scene happening#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/UB5VZNZw3R — 💋👾| stranger things spoilers (@lumaxstarz) July 1, 2022

Watching Chrissy’s boyfriend get cut in half during the “earthquake” #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/iE6yIz2XF1 — big head shiv (@shivywivy14) July 2, 2022

the fact that dustin had to walk away from eddie's dead body. he had to juest leave him there. HE HAD TO LEAVE HIM THERE pic.twitter.com/Bxu1SOiqme — ana 💫 VOL 2 SPOILERS !!!!! (@rubinana_) July 1, 2022

Noah Schnapp when he realises he has to have another bowl cut in season 5 of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ygpvJvxBkJ — noah (@nnoahjames) July 1, 2022

Its just a stupid drawing why you crying so much the drawing:#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/lc43TzfzYf — brxndxn (@AyooItsBrando) July 2, 2022

Me trying to accept the fact that Season 5 is probably at least 2 years away.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/0WG32Wo91T — Marty Carlin (@martycarlin_) July 1, 2022

gaten matarazzo’s scene right here was unbelievable. he had me sobbing uncontrollably talking about eddie to mr. munson #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/XStehZSnFS — kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022

eddie munson was the best character that season four gave us. he was innocent all this time. he was treated as a "freak" and "murderer." he never stopped being himself until his last breath… he will always be our hero. i love u eddie. pic.twitter.com/GKgVzgZWYp — camila | ⚡️ st spoilers (@myanafav) July 1, 2022

WHY ARE WE NOT TALKING ABT THIS 💀💀💀 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/e54nIlmijK — Alison 💌 ST VOL 2 SPOILERS (@AlisonisinDBT) July 2, 2022

Did we miss your favourite meme of Stranger Things? We’d be glad to know.

