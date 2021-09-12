Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Julianne Hough are set to co-host a Global Citizen competition series on CBS, called ‘The Activist’, reported ‘Deadline’. According to the report, the activists would be pitched against each other in the show to promote their causes, with their success measured using online engagement. This format of the reality show has drawn flak on various social media platforms. Activists and Twitter users slammed the concept of the show, highlighting the ills of capitalism. They criticised the upcoming show for “monetization, commodification and trivialization" of activism and social change. Sharing the news report from Deadline on microblogging platform Twitter, journalist and professor Naomi Klein wrote, “I’m confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change? Or just the end of the world?" In response, Twitter users shared similar thoughts.

I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change? Or just the end of the world? https://t.co/zyjLUMUPaP — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) September 9, 2021

“Good lord. This is the monetizing, commodifying and trivializing of the entire concept of social change, totally removed from the issues themselves. Monty Python is more enlightening," wrote a Twitter user. “Turning activism into this. Philantainment. It’s wretched and antagonistic to what actual activism is about. Will be interesting to see what corporations and organizations buy advertising for “The Activist."," said another. “Lol “success measured via online engagement, social metrics, & hosts’ input” Didn’t you hear, we don’t measure climate change campaign success by actual GHG reductions anymore. GINI index? What’s that? Metrics? That just means # of likes on Twitter & TikTok right?," wrote another user, quoting from the report.

Good lord. 🤢 This is the monetizing, commodifying and trivializing of the entire concept of social change, totally removed from the issues themselves. Monty Python is more enlightening:https://t.co/toLt7Jy5iV— Garth Mihalcheon (@GarthMihalcheon) September 10, 2021

Turning activism into this. Philantainment. It's wretched and antagonistic to what actual activism is about. Will be interesting to see what corporations and organizations buy advertising for "The Activist." pic.twitter.com/dY6zVXsDjF— Stephanie Quilao (@stephaniequilao) September 9, 2021

Lol “success measured via online engagement, social metrics, & hosts’ input”Didn’t you hear, we don’t measure climate change campaign success by actual GHG reductions anymore. GINI index? What’s that? Metrics? That just means # of likes on Twitter & TikTok right? 🙄🤦‍♀️ — Maria (@marialavis) September 9, 2021

However, some others said the social media ire was not justified. “I think you &

@whatescapes are being too harsh - the premise reflects what social movements are built upon; competing to ‘win" a trip to the G20 to get benevolent leaders to see the folly of their ways & change. It won’t be the end of the world; it’ll save it, right?" one user wrote. Another responded, saying, “Watch the ’15 Million Merits’ Episode of Black Mirror and see what you think afterwards (Please don’t bastardize your activism)."

‘Deadline’ also reported later on that Global Citizen said that the show, in response to the social media lashback, claimed that it did not aim to trivialize activism and only wished to support activists everywhere.

