The American Brand is Introducing Adult-only Ice-cream. Here's Why

Children start dancing as soon as they hear the word ice cream. However, a well-known ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs has come up with a product, which cannot be eaten by children.

This flavour has been made especially for adults because as soon as you eat this ice cream, it makes you feel a little different. Haagen Dazs has launched two new flavours in the market and both are slightly different from the usual ice creams. The company has used alcohol in these two flavours.

These interesting ice cream flavours will be launched this month. According to a report in Daily Mail, the company has introduced these flavours only for adults under their cosy cocktail collection. These adult-only flavours are being launched on the occasion of London Cocktail Week.Rum Salted Caramel and Biscuit and Irish Whiskey and Chocolate Waffle are the two flavours that are being introduced. After eating these ice creams, people will feel the effect of alcohol but they will not be drunk at all. In every tub of the rum and whiskey flavoured ice cream, a little under 0.5 per cent of alcohol has been used. The price of one box has been kept around Rs 500. Both the flavours are available in small-sized tubs along with the normal size. Before this, the spirit collection of Haagen- Dazs was a hit when it was launched in 2020. The rose and cream flavour of the American ice cream brand, too, has been really appreciated by the people. RELATED NEWS Watch: American Ice Cream Seller Floors Indian Customers With His Fluent Telugu

Viral Video Shows Woman Licking Ice-cream In Store and Replacing It on Shelf Haagen-Dazs was started by Reuben and Rose Mattus in 1960 in New York City. The company, initially, used to make ice creams of only three flavours — vanilla, chocolate and coffee — but has now become a top brand. The ice cream lovers wait for the launch of its new collections.

